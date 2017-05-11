Kansans can say “Thanks goodness for Mississippi” about economy

The Kansas economy racked up another weak performance in the fourth quarter, ranking it 49th nationally, ahead of only Mississippi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday.
The state economy grew at an annual rate of 0.1 percent.
For all of 2016, the state economy performed slightly better, 0.2 percent growth, which moved it up to 42nd in the country.
States that depend on agriculture, coal, and oil and gas fared poorly in 2016 because of low global prices.
Even Texas, long one of the country’s fastest-growing states, grew just 0.4 percent in 2016, ranking it 40th.
