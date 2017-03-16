Former Amazon Warehouse still available for purchase

The giant former Amazon warehouse in Coffeyville did not sell at auction Wednesday.
The building, part of the bankruptcy of its previous owner, did not receive a bid over the required minimum of $11.4 million, said Trisha Purdon, assistant city manager in Coffeyville. McCurdy Auction handled the auction.
The 877,288-square-foot building on 105 acres is a modern warehouse with 25-foot-high ceilings in an industrial park north of Coffeyville. When the closing was announced in September 2014, Amazon had more than 600 employees plus hundreds of seasonal contractors. It was the city’s largest employer.
Purdon said Coffeyville and the state of Kansas have negotiated with two different companies interested in buying and operating out of the building, but they didn’t make adequate bids. The process of finding a new owner and occupant for the building will more or less have to start over, she said.
“We’re very disappointed, but still optimistic,” she said.
She said the city would like to hear from anyone interested in buying/operating out of the building.
Comments