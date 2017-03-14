Business

March 14, 2017 12:59 PM

$50,000 Cargill donation to help western Kansas ranchers

By Julie Mah

Cargill is donating $50,000 in new fencing materials to ranchers in western Kansas.

The company’s Wichita-based North America protein business is donating the materials to ranchers in the Ashland area in Clark County, according to a news release.

It’s estimated as much as 100,000 miles of fencing in Kansas pastures for cattle were destroyed in wildfires last week, Cargill said.

“We know there are a lot of cattle producers that lost herds, buildings, fences and grazing land, and it’s their hard work that helps us produce beef enjoyed by Americans and people around the world,” said Casey Mabry, strategic supply manager in Cargill’s cattle procurement team, in the release. “When we contacted the Kansas Livestock Association, they told us what was needed more than anything is fencing materials to rebuild what was lost to fire. We knew time was of the essence and that we needed to help as much as we could, as quickly as possible.”

The Cargill Wichita team purchased two semi-tractor-trailer loads of fencing materials from a supplier in Chanute for delivery Tuesday in the Ashland area. From Ashland, fencing materials will be distributed to local ranchers.

