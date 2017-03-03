Court reinstates fraud charges against ‘Minnesota Guys’ Elzufon, Lundberg

The Kansas Court of Appeals has reinstated 56 charges against former Wichita developers Michael Elzufon and David Lundberg of Real Development that had been dismissed by a district court last year.
The state had filed 61 counts of securities fraud and unlawful sale of unregistered securities against the two – known as the Minnesota Guys – but the judge in the case dismissed most of those charges. The state appealed.
A decade ago, Elzufon and Lundberg bought up more than 10 aging downtown buildings and found a number of out-of-state investors, many of them small-timers, to help the two renovate the buildings and lease them out.
But their plans ran afoul of the property credit crash and their plans collapsed amid foreclosures and unpaid bills.
