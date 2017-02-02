Bell named interim director of region’s SBA

Wayne Bell, Wichita district administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, has been named acting regional administrator of the SBA’s Region 7, which includes Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
Bell will continue to serve as the SBA’s Wichita district director, a position he has held since 2008.
As acting regional administrator, Bell will oversee the SBA local offices that run Small Business Development Centers, SCORE chapters, a Veterans’ Business Development Center and Women’s Business Centers.
The SBA includes a loan guaranty program, assistance in government contracting and exporting, Emerging Leaders business development program and entrepreneurship training.
According to the SBA, Bell worked for the Transportation Security Administration at Wichita Mid-Continent Airport. Before that, he had worked at Raytheon Aircraft Co., Boeing Commercial Airplane Group and with private manufacturing firms in Hutchinson.
A native of St. Louis, Bell attended Wichita State University and played on the football team.
His community service includes work with Consumer Credit Counseling Services, United Way of the Plains and Real Men Real Heroes.
