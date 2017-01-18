5 Questions with Steven Werner

Steven Werner of Wichita co-founded Lawn Buddy, an online service that’s sort of like Uber for lawn care.
The app checks and connects lawn care companies to the people who want to hire them.
The company has four employees, and Werner said it is poised for rapid growth.
A Marine Corps veteran, with a combat tour in Afghanistan, Werner is married to Sonya, who is a company founder and a full-time electrical engineer for Koch Nitrogen.
Q. How do you use Lawn Buddy?
A. You literally press a button and get lawn care. … You can do it at random where we assign a provider to you or you can pick the provider.
So let’s say you have your lawn mowed by Tim, and Tim wants to use our platform; you can have Tim come to your house. You will be able to see his profile, what his reviews are, similar to Yelp.
Q. Where can I find it?
A. You can download it at the app store or you can visit our website: lawnbuddyict.com.
Q. What does the service cost?
A. We are right on the average in Wichita. You fall into three categories. … There is small, medium and large yards, so $35, $40 and $45-plus.
Q. The effort is a year old. How are you doing?
A. We’ve had a lot of early success with the competitions we’ve won (CoxBusiness Get Started Wichita; Shocker New Venture Competition, second place). We’re working with local investors and a national investor and we are really excited for the future.
We’re launching full scale this spring for all the lawn care services for both iOS and Android, and the providers will have their own platform for scheduling, bill-pay, marketing and route optimization.
Q. What got you interested in this?
A. The fear of a good woman. My wife wanted me to mow the lawn, and I came home after work and school (Wichita State University). I was exhausted and said I’d get to it tomorrow. I said I really wish there was a service where I didn’t have to enter a contract, they had insurance, I could trust them, and I didn’t want the neighbor kid coming (to do the job) and me worry about him getting hurt.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments