Business

January 11, 2017 9:48 AM

Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall named to House Agriculture Committee

By Dan Voorhis

dvoorhis@wichitaeagle.com

Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, was named to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, his office announced Tuesday, re-establishing a long tradition of having the 1st District’s representative sitting on the committee.

The 1st District is a large rural district that includes most of ag-heavy western and central Kansas. Congressional leaders removed Marshall’s predecessor, Tim Huelskamp, from the committee in 2012 after repeated clashes with him.

According to a release from Marshall’s office, ag leaders from across the state were pleased to re-establish a point of influence over national agriculture policy.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Remodeled Carlos O'Kelly's debuts

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos