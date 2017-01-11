Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall named to House Agriculture Committee

Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, was named to the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, his office announced Tuesday, re-establishing a long tradition of having the 1st District’s representative sitting on the committee.
The 1st District is a large rural district that includes most of ag-heavy western and central Kansas. Congressional leaders removed Marshall’s predecessor, Tim Huelskamp, from the committee in 2012 after repeated clashes with him.
According to a release from Marshall’s office, ag leaders from across the state were pleased to re-establish a point of influence over national agriculture policy.
