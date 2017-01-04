Economic changes push WSU to revise jobs forecast

Wichita State University has raised its jobs forecast for Wichita and Kansas for 2017, citing an improving national economy.
WSU’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research puts out an annual forecast in October and updates it in January.
For the Wichita area, the center is now projecting 2,900 new jobs for the year, up about 400 from its earlier call. The professional and business services sector and the leisure and hospitality sector are expected to have the strongest growth, both growing about 2.3 percent. The education and health services sector is also expected to have above average growth, adding over 800 jobs.
For Kansas, the center now expects about 13,700 new jobs in 2017, up from 12,500 earlier. The professional and business services sector is expected to lead overall service sector growth with 3.2 percent growth, or more than 5,000 jobs. The education and health services sector is forecast also to have strong growth, adding over 4,000 jobs.
Center director Jeremy Hill said in a statement that stronger U.S. growth appears to be giving the state at least one more burst of faster growth before the next recession.
