Early Pizza Hut franchisee, U.S. ambassador Wilkins Jr. dies

Calvin Howard Wilkins Jr., a Wichita entrepreneur and former U.S. ambassador, has died.
Mr. Wilkins, 78, died on Dec. 24 at his Palm Beach, Fla., home.
A 1960 graduate of Yale University, Mr. Wilkins was one of the first franchisees of Pizza Hut and served as vice chairman of the Wichita-based company as well as the first president of the International Pizza Hut Franchisee Holders Association.
In Mr. Wilkins’ lifetime, he built or acquired more than 500 restaurants and businesses, including Panera Bread, Rent-A-Center, and Amarillo Mesquite Grill.
An active GOP member, Wilkins served as Kansas finance chairman for former President Gerald Ford in 1975 and in a similar post for former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole in his 1988 presidential bid.
In 1989, President George Bush appointed Mr. Wilkins as ambassador to the Netherlands.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Wilkins is planned for Feb. 4 in Wichita.
