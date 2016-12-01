More details on Cargill’s new $60 million downtown headquarters

Cargill and the city of Wichita on Thursday unveiled an illustration and some details about its planned new headquarters in downtown.
The $60 million complex will be on the present location of The Wichita Eagle building at 825 E. Douglas. It is set to open in 2018.
“Obviously, we’re very excited,” Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell, said at a news conference Thursday at City Hall.
“Not only are they staying here, but they are investing in the community,” he said.
The building will house the company’s 800 employees, who are now working at the company’s building at 151 N. Main. It will have capacity for 950, the company said.
On the south end of the planned complex will be a 750-space parking garage that Longwell estimated will cost $10 million. The company will contribute some of the cost, but it will be the bulk of the city’s incentive package.
Longwell said the city will approve other incentives, such as industrial revenue bonds, as they arise.
The state also approved a sizable incentive package, but details were not immediately available.
