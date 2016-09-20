State ag groups seek to lift trade embargo with Cuba

The state’s biggest agriculture players have formed Engage Cuba Kansas State Council to lobby for the lifting of the travel and trade embargo on Cuba.
The state council is part of Engage Cuba, a coalition of private U.S. companies and organizations working to build support for congressional action to end the ban in order to sell more grain and other commodities in Cuba.
Represented on the Kansas council are representatives of the Kansas Wheat Commission, Association of Wheat Growers, Grain Sorghum Producers Association, Kansas Soybean Association, Kansas Cooperative Council, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and the Kansas Corn Growers Association among others.
“With current decade-low commodity prices and pressures on the U.S. ag economy, we need to be fostering trade partners and relationships, not prohibiting them,” Jay Armstrong, past chairman of the Kansas Wheat Commission, said in statement. “Despite many difficulties associated with the U.S. trading with Cuba, it is apparent that we have a major transportation and logistical advantage in shipping, given Cuba’s proximity to the United States. A level playing field with Canada and Europe is critical for U.S. wheat farmers to fully realize their export potential to Cuba. Kansas wheat farmers support ending the embargo entirely.”
Comments