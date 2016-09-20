State ag groups seek to lift trade embargo with Cuba

2:13 What it's like to fly a crop duster Pause

1:19 Kansas wheat tour finds strong 2016 crop

1:04 Falling ag land values mean trouble for farmers

0:58 Sugarcane aphid problem needs 'a community approach'

1:03 VIDEO: Farmer welcomes Pompeo bill to block GMO labeling

1:46 VIDEO: 'You think that we're just greedy farmers'

1:46 'You think that we're just greedy farmers'

1:10 VIDEO: Rain revives Kansas wheat crop

3:01 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Monday, Sept. 19

0:48 RAW: Footage before Wichita police sergeant shot suspect