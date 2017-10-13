Amazon can ship this tiny home to your house

You can already ship almost anything to your house thanks to Amazon’s delivery service.

And now, you can have Amazon ship you an actual home to your house — a tiny home, that is.

Unfortunately, it does not qualify for Amazon Prime’s free, two-day shipping.

But for $36,000 for the 320-square-foot home and $3,754.49 in shipping costs, you can purchase this tiny home sold through MODS International on Amazon with just a few clicks.

The fully-furnished house made from a new shipping container includes a bedroom, shower, toilet, sink, kitchenette and living area. It is fully insulated and offers both a heater and air conditioner.

The tiny home has received five customer views with an average of 3.5 out of five stars.

The trend for tiny homes has caught on nationwide, providing a more cost- and energy-efficient way to live. In Wichita, a group of volunteers have looked at providing a tiny-home village for the homeless, but the homes provide challenges in regards to city building and zoning codes.

