This tiny home can be shipped to you though Amazon.
This tiny home can be shipped to you though Amazon. Amazon Screenshot
This tiny home can be shipped to you though Amazon. Amazon Screenshot

Home & Garden

Amazon can ship this tiny home to your house

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 2:44 PM

You can already ship almost anything to your house thanks to Amazon’s delivery service.

And now, you can have Amazon ship you an actual home to your house — a tiny home, that is.

Unfortunately, it does not qualify for Amazon Prime’s free, two-day shipping.

But for $36,000 for the 320-square-foot home and $3,754.49 in shipping costs, you can purchase this tiny home sold through MODS International on Amazon with just a few clicks.

The fully-furnished house made from a new shipping container includes a bedroom, shower, toilet, sink, kitchenette and living area. It is fully insulated and offers both a heater and air conditioner.

The tiny home has received five customer views with an average of 3.5 out of five stars.

The trend for tiny homes has caught on nationwide, providing a more cost- and energy-efficient way to live. In Wichita, a group of volunteers have looked at providing a tiny-home village for the homeless, but the homes provide challenges in regards to city building and zoning codes.

More Videos

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

Pause
'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU 1:34

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 1:53

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine

  • Shipping container transformed into tiny house

    Custom Container Living transforms used shipping containers into tiny houses and their display at the Wichita Home Remodeling and Decorating Expo was popular with attendees.

Shipping container transformed into tiny house

Custom Container Living transforms used shipping containers into tiny houses and their display at the Wichita Home Remodeling and Decorating Expo was popular with attendees.

theying@wichitaeagle.com

More Videos

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

Pause
'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU 1:34

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 1:53

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine

  • VIDEO: Tiny house rolls through Wichita

    A tiny house is driven through Wichita on October 16, 2015 on its way to the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. It will be on display there at EcoFest on Sunday, October 18. (Video by Jaime Green)

VIDEO: Tiny house rolls through Wichita

A tiny house is driven through Wichita on October 16, 2015 on its way to the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. It will be on display there at EcoFest on Sunday, October 18. (Video by Jaime Green)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

 

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up 2:35

Wichita police issue statement on alleged cover-up

Pause
'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident 1:20

'Last Chance U' coach rips into his team after pot incident

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU 1:34

K-State QB Alex Delton gets ready to start against TCU

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:01

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 1:53

Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine

  • Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

    The Sternberg Mansion on North Waco will be open for tours during the Midtown Home Tour. Owner Brad Dody is busy doing renovation work on the house. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

View More Video