How healthy is Sedgwick County compared to the rest of Kansas?

Sedgwick County falls near the middle of the pack when it comes to overall health, according to new rankings that show the healthiest and least healthy counties in Kansas.
However, Sedgwick County lags behind others when it comes to physical environment and social and economic factors.
The eighth annual County Health Rankings were released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. They are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
Johnson County led as healthiest in Kansas, followed by Wabaunsee County, Pottawomie County, Logan County and Riley County. The counties in the poorest health, starting with the least healthy, are Labette, Wyandotte, Republic, Osborne and Wilson.
Health factors that hurt Sedgwick County’s ranking included the number of sexually transmitted diseases, violent crimes, adult smokers and people who are unemployed.
A factor that benefited the county’s ranking was the number of preventable hospital stays, which have decreased in recent years and also fall below state and national trends.
Another area of strength was the number of primary care physicians in Sedgwick County.
