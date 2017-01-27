KDHE: Widespread influenza hits Kansas

Kansas is experiencing widespread influenza activity, with increased influenza cases seen in most regions of the state, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“It is not too late to get your seasonal influenza vaccine,” said Susan Mosier, KDHE secretary and state health officer, in the release. “I urge Kansans who have not yet taken this precaution to do so as soon as possible.”
Five outbreaks have been identified during the 2016-17 season, with reports made from long-term care facilities, schools and day cares, according to the release.
Influenza vaccine is recommended for nearly everyone 6 months of age and older, according to the release. Being vaccinated against influenza is especially important for anyone at high risk of complications and for anyone who is caring for children younger than 5 years of age. It is also important for people caring for those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe complications.
Symptoms of influenza include fever, dry cough, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. Complications can include pneumonia, ear and sinus infections and dehydration.
Depending on the severity of the influenza season, 5 to 20 percent of the population may get influenza each year. During the peak of the 2015-16 influenza season in Kansas, approximately 3 percent of all health care visits in clinics were due to influenza-like illness. Influenza or pneumonia contributed to or was the direct cause of 903 deaths among Kansas residents during the 2015-16 influenza season. Influenza and pneumonia were eighth among leading causes of death in 2015 in Kansas.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
