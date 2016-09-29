Wichita, celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

Today is a day for coffee lovers and caffeine addicts to rejoice and feel accepted about their addiction to lattes, espresso shots, drip coffees and cold brews. It’s National Coffee Day, Wichita.
A new national ranking of the best cities for coffee lovers ranked Wichita at 47th in the country compared to 100 cities. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compiled the ranking.
Forty-seventh is maybe not great, but hey, it’s not bad. Portland, of course, topped WalletHub’s list for No. 1. The group created the ranking by comparing the average price of a cappuccino, average price per pack of coffee, per capita number of affordable and highly-rated coffee shops, coffee and tea manufacturers per capita and doughnut shops per capita.
For this Wichita woman, every day is coffee day with free Starbucks for life.
But for the rest of us, here are a few ways to celebrate the deals and steals of National Coffee Day.
Deals to celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay
▪ Reverie Coffee Roasters, between Hillside and Grove on Douglas, will give away free samples of its new espresso Thursday and will offer buy-one-get-one coupons for anyone who buys a crepe from LoLo’s Crepes food truck at Reverie 6-8 p.m.
▪ Krispy Kreme is giving away one free original glazed doughnut and a free 12-ounce cup of coffee to each customer today.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts will offer any medium-sized coffee for $0.66 and will select 66 of its Twitter followers to receive free coffee for a year.
▪ Target is offering a free tall hot coffee today.
▪ LaMar’s will sell its 16-ounce Lamar’s Collector’s travel mugs for $1.19 each with a free initial coffee fill-up.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
