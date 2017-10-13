Social media scrolling making you hungry? Facebook has a solution

If scrolling through Facebook makes you hungry, the social media site has some good news for you.
Today, Facebook launched the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on the app or on your desktop.
“People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them,” Facebook said in a release. “So, we’re making it even easier.”
Through Facebook, you can order from food ordering services, including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, and from restauraunts including Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, and Panera.
The app will combine local spots and national chains, while allowing users to read how their friends have reviewed the restaurant before ordering food.
Facebook had been testing the food-ordering service for more than a year, and now they are providing the service to everyone in the U.S. on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop computers.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
