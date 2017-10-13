Facebook has launched a food-ordering service on app and desktop.
Facebook has launched a food-ordering service on app and desktop. Tribune File photo
Facebook has launched a food-ordering service on app and desktop. Tribune File photo

Living

Social media scrolling making you hungry? Facebook has a solution

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 10:43 AM

If scrolling through Facebook makes you hungry, the social media site has some good news for you.

Today, Facebook launched the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on the app or on your desktop.

“People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them,” Facebook said in a release. “So, we’re making it even easier.”

Through Facebook, you can order from food ordering services, including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, and from restauraunts including Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John’s, and Panera.

The app will combine local spots and national chains, while allowing users to read how their friends have reviewed the restaurant before ordering food.

Facebook had been testing the food-ordering service for more than a year, and now they are providing the service to everyone in the U.S. on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktop computers.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

    Go behind the scenes and see what goes into making the largest haunted attraction in Kansas, Field of Screams, come to life on a nightly basis. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' 3:12

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.'
Awww, who could resist this face? 0:37

Awww, who could resist this face?
Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 2:05

Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours

View More Video