What killed the computer hacker who turned in Chelsea Manning still a mystery after autopsy

Exactly what killed the computer hacker who gave up Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning to the FBI remains a mystery.

Forensic pathologists who performed Adrian Lamo's autopsy were unable to determine how the 37-year-old died in March in Wichita. His autopsy report, released Wednesday afternoon, lists his cause and manner of death as "undetermined." That means that after a thorough examination of his body, toxicology testing and considering information about Lamo's life and last hours, there is nothing that points to a specific reason he died.

Lamo was found dead in an apartment in Wichita on March 14. He was last seen alive a week prior, his autopsy report says. Since then, what caused his death has been a mystery. Police, in announcing Lamo's death, said they didn't think it was a result of foul play. Lamo had been living in Wichita for more than a year, a friend told The Eagle at the time of his death.

Lamo gained notoriety — and hate — for several of his exploits including hacks of The New York Times and Microsoft that got him convicted of computer fraud. Perhaps his most famous endeavor was exposing Manning as the person who gave a trove of classified government documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning, a United States Army solider who went by Bradley then, was convicted in connection with the leak in 2013. Her 35-year sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in May.