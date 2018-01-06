UPDATE: Two men critically injured in southwest Wichita shooting

Patrol North officers battle the burglar who tried to steal Christmas

When Patrol North officer Kasey Weidner responded to a burglary call at Flavia Gallegos’ home and found out that all her Christmas presents were stolen while Gallegos visited her husband in Mexico she knew she had to do something. With the help of her fellow officers at Patrol North they were able to raise money to help the Gallegos have the Christmas a burglar tried to steal. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)