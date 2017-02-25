Shooting leaves 13-year-old wounded

A Saturday morning shooting left a 13-year-old boy with a bullet hole in his leg.
A witness told police at the scene that someone fired several gunshots into a bed room window, hitting the boy.
Dispatchers sent officers to the 1700 block of North Erie about 5 a.m.
The boy went to a hospital with injuries not life threatening, said Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita police.
Also in the house when the shots were fired: a 38 year old female, 15 year old female, 29 year old female, 30 year old male, 11 year old male, 7 year old male, and a 77 year old male, Davidson said.
Police don’t yet have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or Wichita Police Detectives at 268-4407, Davidson said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
