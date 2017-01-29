Wichita protest shows solidarity with refugees, Muslims

About 100 people formed a human barrier in front of the Islamic Society of Wichita to show their support for refugees and Muslims on Sunday afternoon, and more were planning a similar demonstration at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport at 4 p.m.
The show of solidarity followed similar protests that erupted at airports across the country in response to President Trump’s order to ban citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Despite at least four court rulings halting deportations or ordering attorney access to those being detained, violations persisted at airports across the country on Sunday, according to McClatchy media reports. There were also reports of visa holders being forced onto planes or relatives waiting in vain for elderly loved ones in detention.
As news broke on Saturday about green-card holders being detained at airports across the U.S., many Wichitans wanted to do something to show their support.
“Not all white Christians or Christians in general, or not all Americans, feel the way that a lot of what the media is showing,” said Lori Wiltse. “We’re not all hateful and we’re not all ignorant and we’re not going to stand in silence.”
Members of the society handed out water Sunday and said their members would join the protest after their services were over.
“It’s really hard to see and hear stories of friends and family and even strangers – of families being separated, loved ones being separated,” said Maira Salim, a Sunday school teacher who came out to thank the people who showed up. “And to see that there are so many Americans that support us and are against this is really heartwarming.”
As Uma Sharyif left his Sunday worship service, he said he opposed Trump’s new refugee and immigration policies. “It amazes me how I can travel throughout the world with my passport, I can go to countries and enter,” said Sharyif, who converted to Islam 35 years ago but was born in the U.S. “But for some reason, people can’t come and enter into this country.”
Another group planned a refugee solidarity gathering at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wichita’s airport.
“My hope is that we will send a message of love and welcome, which I believe are the true values of our American democracy,” said Brittney Schaeffer, one of the organizers.
Schaeffer has coordinated with Wichita police and airport authorities, who she said told her the event could take place on the sidewalk outside the airport.
Schaeffer expects that, like other events across the country, there will be signs and chanting.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
