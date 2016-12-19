Freddy’s Frozen Custard co-founder dies at 61

4:20 Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows Pause

2:50 Farmer becomes online sensation with quirky videos

3:09 Derek Klingenberg's "What Does the Farmer Say"

3:52 Derek Klingenberg's "Bumble Bee in the Hay"

2:11 Wichita mountaineer barely survives Himalayan expedition (Part 2)

2:31 Wichita mountaineer survives Himalayan expedition (Part 3)

3:26 Wichita mountaineer barely survives Himalayan expedition (Part 1)

2:26 Crowd, volunteers rejoice as B-29 makes historic return to flight

0:57 Crews prepare to hit the streets ahead of winter weather