KWCH anchor Jenn Bates leaving broadcasting

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

July 28, 2017 11:05 AM

KWCH morning anchor Jenn Bates announced Friday she is leaving the news station – and broadcasting in general.

In a Facebook post, Bates said she’s “on to a new adventure outside of TV,” after working for KWCH for 9 years.

Bates, a native of Pensacola, Fla., spent six years reporting and anchoring sports for the news station, for which she won accolades and popularity among her Wichita viewers.

In July of 2014, Bates moved to the morning anchor desk, where she’s worked until now.

She said in the Facebook post that, despite having no relatives in Wichita, she’s felt she “has a family in Kansas, because of the community.”

“This is a special place,” she wrote. “I hope you all know that and appreciate it every day.”

Her last newscast will be Friday at noon. According to Bates’ Twitter, KWCH reporter Rachel Skytta will soon join the morning show staff in her stead.

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

