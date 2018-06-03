River Festival highlights for Sunday, June 3

Here are some of the main events happening Sunday, June 3 at the Wichita River Festival.
Wichicon at Riverfest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Century II Expo Hall. Family-friendly comic convention.
PhotoBomb KC, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. , adjacent to Quantum Credit Food Court. Strike a pose and grab a souvenir pic at this mirror photo booth experience.
Jet Ski Races: IJSBA 321 Kawasaki Extreme Watercross Championships, 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m., Arkansas River North of the Maple/Waterman Street Bridge.
Toy Trains exhibit, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Location: Kids Corner.
Wichita eSports, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Century II Exhibition Hall. Games are rated E for Everyone and T for Teen.
Squonk Opera 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., RedGuard Stage Area. Combines fun and science in a swirl of music, whirligigs, whistles, bells and pure joy.
Cox Virtual Reality Experience, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. near Red Guard Stage. Experience a 360-degree virtual reality environments and games.
Riverfest Sandcastle Competition, 1-3 p.m., Main Street. Teams will have two hours to create a sandcastle design.
STEAM City, Noon- 5 p.m., Main St., between Douglas Ave. and English. Explore the cool factors of science, technology, engineering, art and math.The Last Carnival, 7-8 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Circus troupe from Lawrence.
Beard & Mustache Contest, 1-4 p.m. Location, RedGuard Stage.
Cardboard Regatta, Launches at 3 p.m. from the Douglas Street Bridge.
Arkansas River Coalition Kayak Rides, 3-8 p.m., Arkansas River just north of the Maple/Waterman Street Bridge, river conditions permitting.
Artist-in-Residence Community Workshop with JooYoung Choi, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ackerman’s Backyard. Help create a blanket of flowers for this immersive exhibit.
Trampled by Turtles, 4-10 p.m. , RedGuard Stage. Trampled By Turtles take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Koch Industries, Inc. Presents Randy Houser, 5-10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage. Houser takes the stage at 8:45 p.m. ·
The Redguard Stage is in the parking lot west of Main on Waterman. Ackerman's Backyard is on the banks of the Arkansas River behind Century II, 225 W. Douglas. Kennedy Plaza is the open area between Century II and Douglas. Admission is a $10 River Festival button ($5 for children ages 6-12.) Full schedule available at www.wichitariverfest.com.
