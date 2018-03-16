Wichita restaurants serving corned beef and other Irish fare for St. Patrick's Day

On a typical Saturday in Wichita, the closest you could get to corned beef and cabbage would be a Reuben at The Anchor.

Not on St. Patrick's Day.

When the Irish-themed holiday arrives, Wichita restaurants always add corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, shepherd's pie and more to their menus.

Here are a few places where Wichita can get a taste of St. Patty's day on Saturday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: The bar will put on its big corned beef and cabbage meal starting after the parade (around 1 p.m.) They'll serve it up until its gone.

Jimmie’s Diner, 2121 N. Tyler, 3111 N. Rock Road and 1519 S. George Washington Blvd.: All three locations will serve corned beef and cabbage for $10.99 a plate on St. Patrick's Day.





Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This popular Old Town bar opens for the season this weekend. On Saturday night, its food truck "Boss Dogg," which is set up on the patio, will be serving corned beef and hash starting at 1 p.m.

Augustino Brewing Company, 756 N. Tyler: House-made bangers and mash will be served on Saturday at this new brewery, which is putting on a St. Patrick's Day beer garden block party.

Two Brothers, 6730 W. Central: This restaurant is serving all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash on its lunch and dinner barbecue buffet from now until Saturday. It's also serving $3 green beers and $5 shamrock juice cocktails.

Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca : This neighborhood bar is serving corned beef and cabbage dinners for $9.99 a person from noon to midnight on Saturday during its big St. Patrick's Day event. Diners must be 21 or older.

Dempsey's Burger Pub, 3700 E. Douglas and 550 N. Rock Road: This popular restaurant is serving Reuben sliders on St. Patrick's Day.

Egg Crate Cafe, 8606 W. 13th: This restaurant is serving its house-made corned beef on cabbage Friday through Sunday.

St. Patrick’s breakfasts

Pumphouse Kegs & Eggs, 825 E. Second St.: The bar’s seventh annual Kegs & Eggs event is Saturday morning and is an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, offered from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes O’Brien and fruit. It’s $7.99 a person. The event will also include green beer and Irish music.

Blarney Breakfast: The 43rd annual Blarney Breakfast, a fundraiser for Rainbows, is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Old Chicago, 7626 E. Kellogg. It’ll include breakfast food, coffee, bagpipers and Irish dancers. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.rainbowsunited.org.

The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas: The breakfast buffet that's traditionally been served at The Shamrock on St. Patrick's Day is moving next door to The Fusion Restaurant this year. It will be from 7 to 11 a.m. and will still offer corned beef hash, potatoes O'Brien, eggs Florentine, sausage, sweet and savory soda bread and more. It's $8 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under. The regular menu also will be offered.