Wichita fried pie frenzy continues with yet another place to get them

And to think, a year ago, the only fried pies near Wichita were an hour drive south on I-35.

Now, they're about to be everywhere.

Back in December, Herb and Amber Callender opened a branch of Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Park City, and theirs has quickly become the top-selling store in the fried pie chain. People often wait in line for the little hand pies on the weekends.

Now, the pair has purchased a food truck, which will allow them to sell the pies all over, including at special events in Wichita. The truck's maiden voyage will be this weekend at the March Madness party on Commerce Street. The new truck, which has just been painted bright red all over, will be set up there Thursday and Saturday selling a variety of sweet pies to NCAA fans.

The fried pies truck also has been invited to set up at the Wichita Riverfest, where it will be parked on Douglas adjacent to the concert area for the duration of the event, which runs June 1-9. During the festival, the truck will be open evenings and weekends selling a variety of both sweet and savory pies.

The Callenders have other plans for the truck, too. They hope to set it up at food truck rallies in Wichita when food truck season gets underway, and they also will park it on occasion at Herb Callender's other business, Valley Liquor in Valley Center.

Even more pies will appear in Wichita soon. In early February, Shaker Dakhil announced that he'd purchased the right to franchise Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Wichita and surrounding areas and plans a drive-through pie kiosk at Northwest Center, 13th and Tyler. It should open this summer.



