Harrison Ford watch: Where he’s been in Wichita since arriving on Sunday

Since movie star Harrison Ford was first spotted in Wichita dining at Sabor on Sunday night, he’s been seen – and photographed – all around town.

Every day this week, I’ve received dispatches from residents about Han Solo sightings, meetings – and near misses.

And there are surely more to come. Ford told Sabor owner Melad Stephan that he’d be in town for four days, meaning he might be around until Thursday, so e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com if you see him.

Just for fun, here’s a time line of Ford sightings in Wichita since he arrived:

Sunday evening: Ford has dinner at Sabor Latin Grill in Old Town Square. He orders his usual, the parilla dinner for two – and takes his server’s suggestion to try the mussels and chorizo appetizer and the vegetarian arepas. He poses for a picture with owner Stephan and his wife, Deanna, as well as with a few customers, including Taben Azad, who posts his photo with Ford from Sabor on Facebook. Before he leaves, Ford ducks into the kitchen to thank the staff and shake hands.

Monday afternoon: A Wichita man writes to say his friend has just spotted Ford having dinner with a friend at the Chipotle at the corner of Maple and Ridge and sends a grainy photo he shot of Ford hunched over his burrito bowl. (Stars eat Chipotle, too!) And the restaurant is near lots of aircraft-related facilities at Eisenhower Airport.

Monday evening: A woman named Beth who is visiting for work and staying at the Hyatt Regency spots Ford dining alone in the hotel restaurant, Harvest Kitchen and Bar. She approaches him for an autograph, and he signs her menu in hurried handwriting, right over the salad section. “Beth: Best Wishes. Harrison Ford.”

Pretty awesome to run into Harrison Ford at dinner in Wichita Kansas @BrockDarby1 @DaveRebtoy @crystal_hanlon pic.twitter.com/I5SyBaaKN4 — Kevin Massey (@KevinMasseyTHD) January 31, 2018

Tuesday evening: Ford is spotted at Chester’s Chophouse with Jack and Rose Pelton. Fellow diner Pam Cutler asks him for a photo, and he agrees. While there, he also poses for a photo with a large group that included Home Depot executives from out of town.

Also: Wichitan Emily shared my post from Monday and said that her brother, Jesse, who is such a big Harrison Ford fan that he has the Indiana Jones theme as his ringtone and even named his dog Indiana Jones, thought he saw someone who looked like Harrison Ford in Old Town. But he decided that there was no way Harrison Ford could possibly be in Wichita, Kansas, so instead of saying hello, he drove away. “Now today he’s probably sobbing somewhere because he was so close to him and didn’t even stop to say hi!” she wrote.

And the invites: Via social media, Ford has been invited to a long list of businesses. Watermark Books asked him to stop by, McConnell Air Force Base issued an invite via Facebook for Ford to dine and fly on a KC-135, and local radio station T-95 said that if he came over, he could play any music he wanted.