Farewell, Casa Del Charro.
Farewell, Casa Del Charro. Courtesy photo
Farewell, Casa Del Charro. Courtesy photo
Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Denise Neil has the latest Wichita restaurant news, with comings & goings, recent reviews and more.

Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita Mexican restaurant closes shortly after first anniversary

By Denise Neil

dneil@wichitaeagle.com

November 30, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

After a year in business, Casa Del Charro’s owners have closed the restaurant at 21st and Arkansas and say they now plan to focus on their Old Town business, which is growing.

Casa Del Charro, which opened last October in the former Taqueria El Paisa space at 2227 N. Arkansas, closed for good on Monday. It just wasn’t busy enough, said Beverly Salas, who ran the restaurant that her family owned. But the same can’t be said for Egg Cetera, the restaurant at 242 N. Mosley that the family has had since 2011.

“Old Town is growing like crazy,” Salas said

The family now has big plans for Egg Cetera.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In September, they started opening the restaurant from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday an Saturday nights to serve tacos to late-night Old Town crowds. That has gone well, and now they plans to get a liquor license for the restaurant and then add late-night hours on Thursdays.

They’re also planning to add several of Casa Del Charro’s more popular dishes to the Egg Cetera menu. Besides the late-night hours, that restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They’re thinking of adding more daytime hours, too.

Casa Del Charro fans were disappointed by the closing, Salas said, but the family decided it was time to move on.

“My heart is definitely in Old Town,” Salas said. “And as a young entrepreneur, I always just want to move and do different things. We just want to make Wichita a better place.”

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 0:35

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant 0:51

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

A sneak peek at Hurricane Sports Grill, which opens on Monday 1:58

A sneak peek at Hurricane Sports Grill, which opens on Monday

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Wichita baker will be on Food Network 1:46

Wichita baker will be on Food Network

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

  • Restaurants we lost in 2016

    A look at ten of the Wichita restaurants that closed in 2016. (video by Jaime Green)

Restaurants we lost in 2016

A look at ten of the Wichita restaurants that closed in 2016. (video by Jaime Green)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover 1:22

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

Pause
Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant 0:35

Camera crews swarm Wichita restaurant

Retiree talks about working for Tyson 1:29

Retiree talks about working for Tyson

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant 0:51

Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant

A sneak peek at Hurricane Sports Grill, which opens on Monday 1:58

A sneak peek at Hurricane Sports Grill, which opens on Monday

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies! 4:45

Dining with Denise: Save the Fried Pies!

Wichita baker will be on Food Network 1:46

Wichita baker will be on Food Network

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal 3:31

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase 2:07

Man suspected in homicide arrested after chase

  • Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

    See what the restaurant looks like now. Video by Denise Neil.

Wichita’s Fetch Bistro gets a Gordon Ramsay makeover

View More Video