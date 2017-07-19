You with the burger. Put that down.
You with the burger. Put that down. Al Diaz The Miami Herald
Denise Neil

July 19, 2017 10:29 AM

Arena employees asked to keep meat far away from Sir Paul tonight

By Denise Neil

He might be performing in beef country, but Sir Paul McCartney does not want beef products anywhere near him.

Several employees and ushers at Intrust Bank Arena are reporting today that they received e-mails informing them that no meat products will be allowed backstage at tonight’s concert, as McCartney – an outspoken vegetarian and animal rights activist – conducts a “no meat tour.”

“In effort to create a raving guest experience for Sir Paul and his crew, we request that ALL of our staff and event partners refrain from bringing concessions food or outside fast food onto the Service Level area on Wednesday, July 19,” said an e-mail to employees from arena director A.J. Boleski.

Employees who bring lunches that include meat are asked to eat them “discreetly” in their offices or in the locker area. Employees can enjoy meaty concession items if they take them to a designated area on the upper concourse after the concert starts.

The concession stands serving attendees at the concert will still serve their regular meat-filled fare, said Christine Pileckas, the arena’s director of sales and marketing. But many of the concessionaires will be adding vegetarian options as an ode to the guest of honor.

“It is a vegetarian tour and as a venue, we will try to do everything we can to respect that,” Pileckas said.

In other McCartney food news, a few concession items (including some that include meat) will be renamed tonight in a McCartney-esque manner. For example, the arena’s Wild Leaf concessionaire will be serving a Banh Mi On the Run. Also available: A Let it B-B-Q sandwich, a Sgt. Pepperoni Pizza and some Live and Eat Fries.

