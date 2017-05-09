Alton Brown, Wichita’s most famous foodie fan, is coming back to town

Wichita restaurants, prepare yourselves. The city’s most famous foodie fan is coming back to town.
Alton Brown, the Food Network Star who has made his love for Wichita’s restaurant scene public on many occasions over the years, will perform at the Century II Concert Hall on Oct. 18. Tickets for his show go on sale on Thursday.
Brown is touring with his show “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science,” a follow-up to his “Edible Inevitable” tour, which came to Wichita in October 2014. This show again will include songs, multimedia presentations and food demonstrations so wild, the front row will need rain parkas.
The star’s love affair with Wichita started when he was in town in 2014 and visited several local restaurants and coffee shops. After he left, he devoted an entire post on his blog to detailing what he loved about dining in Wichita. Among the businesses that he praised: Espresso to Go Go, Reverie Coffee Roasters, Public at the Brickyard and Tanya’s Soup Kitchen. It was in this post that he also famously declared Nifty Nuthouse a “national treasure.”
He returned in October 2016 to promote and sign copies of his cookbook “EveryDayCook” at the Orpheum Theatre, and once again, he stopped in some of his favorite places, including Reverie and Espresso to Go Go.
Then, in February, Wichita came up again on Brown’s podcast, called “The Alton Browncast.” On the episode, recorded at the Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif, where Brown said he was filming “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” Brown was interviewing guest Duff Goldman of “Ace of Cakes” fame, and the two discussed Wichita’s awesomeness.
The full range of ticket prices has not yet been announced but they start at $51.85. They’ll be on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-8328, at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.
