Alton Brown is back, has already stopped in two Wichita restaurants

He’s back.
Food celebrity Alton Brown, who is in Wichita to promote and sign copies of his new cookbook “EveryDayCook” tonight at the Orpheum Theatre, has been spotted in two of his favorite local establishments.
Brown, who caused a stir in 2014 when he made the rounds of Wichita restaurants during a stop on his “Edible Inevitable” tour, stopped in to Espresso To Go Go at 102 St. Francis on Thursday afternoon. He posted a video of himself on his Instagram and Facebook accounts where he’s standing under the shop’s signature disco ball. The caption reads: “In my Wichita happy place.”
He also stopped into Public at the Brickyard this afternoon. A picture of him cheesing with the staff is on Public’s Twitter page.
Espresso to Go Go owner Warren Tandoc said he happened to be working at his second location at 120 E. First when Brown stopped in the St. Francis store. But his employee Delilah Reed, served Brown a Sid Vicious, a drink made of seven espresso shots, seven sugars and a splash of cream over ice.
Tandoc said Reed and coworker Teresa Nguyen were total professionals.
“They served him proper like a stranger,” he said.
At Public, owner Brooke Russell said she was in shock when Brown strolled in at lunchtime on Thursday. Last time he was in town, he also visited Public, but Russel and other Public customers had repeatedly set him invitations via Twitter.
“This time we didn’t Tweet him at all,” she said. “I didn’t want to be greedy because I figured there are a lot of places he could visit. We were really excited to see him come back because I guess that means he liked it the first time.”
Brown had the sliders, the Buffalo cauliflower and a Cobb salad. He posed for a picture before leaving, Russell said.
After his 2014 visit, Brown posted on his blog a list of his 10 favorite coffee shops he visited during his tour. Both Reverie Coffee Roasters and Espresso to Go Go made the list. While in town two years ago, he made surprise visits to nine different local establishments, including Old Mill Tasty Shop and Little Saigon.
Heads up, Wichita restaurants. Though Brown is probably due at the Orpheum soon, let me know if he turns up anywhere else.
