By this time next week, Wichita should have two new restaurants

Two under-construction Wichita restaurants have targeted next Monday, March 20, as their opening dates.
One is Livingston’s Diner, which closed down its old space at 832 N. Webb Road in early February to make the move to a bigger space in the former Cinnamon’s Deli spot at Cambridge Market, 21st and Webb Road. (That Cinnamon’s Deli closed in January, but owner Larry Wilson is looking for a new location.)
Owner Jeanne Shaft is targeting March 20 as the opening date on the new Livingston’s, which now has its new sign in place. She’s hoping they’ll make it.
Once open, the cafe will be double the size of the old space and will also include a pie shop. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The new pie shop, which will serve dessert pies as well as savory pies, will stay open until 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
March 20 also is the targeted opening date for the new Doc Green’s at 410 N. Hillside, in the same strip center at Central and Hillside that has Great Wall and Freebirds World Burritos.
The new Doc Greens, which will be Wichita’s third, has its own Facebook page, where owners Tammi and Scott Kuthan are posting pictures of the construction progress.
The restaurant will have the same menu as the original locations at the Waterfront at 13th and Webb and at NewMarket Square at 21st and Maize, and the store will also offer catering.
