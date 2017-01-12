East-side sandwich fans alarmed by restaurant’s disappearance

Wichita keeps losing Cinnamon’s Deli restaurants, and the latest one to go is the one that’s operated in the Cambridge Market Center at 21st and Webb since 2006.
But a manager says the restaurant should reopen somewhere else.
It closed on Jan. 1, and several alarmed readers have been e-mailing me wondering what happened.
B.J. Sober, a manager at the Cinnamon’s on West Street said that the 21st and Webb Cinnamon’s Deli lost its lease on its building. His restaurant at 209 S. West and another Cinnamon’s at 1885 S. Rock Road are the only ones operating in Wichita at the moment.
“We’re in the process of looking for a new location,” he said.
The city also lost Cinnamon’s Deli in NewMarket Square in late 2015. It had operated at 2616 N. Maize Road since 2010 but a new A PepperJax Grill took its place last year.
Larry Wilson owns the Wichita-based chain, which serves sandwiches, soups in bread bowls, salads and more.
I’ll let you know when the restaurant finds a new space.
