Wichita ‘Star Wars’ fans talk about their excitement for ‘The Last Jedi’ (+video)

Wichita 'Star Wars' fans excited about latest chapter Five local “Star Wars” fans talk about their excitement and expectation about the latest film in the franchise, “The Last Jedi.” The movie opens in theaters on Thursday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Five local “Star Wars” fans talk about their excitement and expectation about the latest film in the franchise, “The Last Jedi.” The movie opens in theaters on Thursday. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

