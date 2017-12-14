Busiest day for holiday shipping? It’s every day. Here’s how to avoid the stress

More Videos 2:35 Superheroes swarm Target for holiday shopping spree Pause 1:25 Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:27 Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 0:30 Shooting on Estelle 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:12 Watch: Veterinarians help a snowy owl that was hit by a car 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Delivering billions of cards this season, your holiday mail is USPS priority Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the USPS expects to deliver a lot of cheer, in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages, to more than 155 million U.S. addresses with the help of more than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise Mail Processing Center. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the USPS expects to deliver a lot of cheer, in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages, to more than 155 million U.S. addresses with the help of more than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise Mail Processing Center. Kyle Green The Idaho Statesman

