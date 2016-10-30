2016 Holiday Cookbook: Bread and quick bread

First Place: “Mystic Magnificent Muffins”
Makes 6 muffins
2 cups good-quality self-rising flour
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup regular mayonnaise
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray with nonstick cooking spray a regular-sized muffin pan.
Use a medium to large bowl. Gently mix all ingredients. Do not beat or overmix. Spoon mixture into greased cups of muffin pan to a generous half-full. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Variations: For delightful breakfast or brunch muffins: Before baking, gently fold in 1/2 to 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, or before baking, mix 1/2 cup cinnamon-sugar, according to taste, and sprinkle 1/2 tablespoon sugar mixture on muffin batter in partially filled muffin tin, then another 1/2 tablespoon sugar mixture on top. For a luncheon or evening meal, create savory muffins by adding 1/2 to 1 tablespoon herbs of Provence (depending on taste), plus 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar or shredded Parmesan cheese to batter before baking.
This versatile recipe offers every amenity for the busy cook seeking great flavor with minimal effort! Ready ingredients, elementary prep, plus variety.
These have become a menu staple for our family when at the beach house where we love to dine well but rate “sand and surf” time as strong preference over “stir and saute” time.
Katherine Hoffman, Wichita
Second place: Sunny Orange Bread
Makes 1 loaf
1 large orange
3/4 cup water
1 cup sugar
2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup butter
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash orange well and slice off ends. Cut into chunks, removing any seeds and large pieces of membrane. Combine with water in a blender and pulse until not quite pureed but still has a bit of texture. Set aside.
In a bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Add reserved orange mixture, egg and vanilla. Stir until just moist. Spoon into a lightly greased 9-by-5-by3-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack.
I created this loaf when I couldn’t find one that is “orange” enough. It is delicious spread with sweetened cream cheese.
Peggy Bowman, Wichita
Third Place: Praline Apple Bread
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, divided
1 8-ounce container sour cream
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups peeled and chopped tart apples
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, beat sour cream, sugar, eggs and vanilla at low speed for two minutes or until blended. In a separate bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and add to sour cream mixture, beating just until blended. Stir in apples and 1/2 cup pecans. Spoon the batter into a greased and floured 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup pecans; lightly press pecans into batter. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into center comes out clean, shielding with aluminum foil after 50 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Cool in pan for 10 minutes.
Bring butter and brown sugar to a boil in a 1-quart saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly; boil one minute. Remove from heat and spoon over top of bread; let cool completely (about one hour).
Nancy Bettis, Wichita
Honorable mention: Grits Short-Cut Pan Rolls
3 cups hot water
2 packages instant grits
1/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon salt
1/3 cup vegetable oil
6 to 6 1/2 cups flour
2 packages active dry yeast
In a mixing bowl, put in grits, sugar and salt. Add hot water, oil and 2 cups of the flour. Mix two minutes on low speed. Add 1 cup flour and the yeast; beat one minute on low,
Stir in enough flour to make a soft dough. Turn out on a lightly floured surface and knead 10 minutes. Shape into balls, place in a greased baking pan and let rise 20 to 25 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
I've been cooking 75 years and have used this recipe often while raising 4 healthy children. Now I make them once in awhile for my dear husband of 70 years.
Betty Parsons, Wichita
Honorable Mention: Apricot Bread
1 cup snipped dried apricots
2 cups warm water
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons butter or oleo, softened
1 egg
3/4 cup orange juice
2 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup coconut
3/4 cup chopped nuts
Soak apricots in warm water for 30 minutes. Cream sugar, butter and egg. Add orange juice. Combine dry ingredients and stir into creamed mixture until combined.
Drain apricots well and add to batter along with coconut and nuts. Pour into greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before removing to wire rack.
This is an old recipe I have had for years; makes a good holiday gift!
Marilyn Brace, Moline
Jeweled Oat Muffins
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
12 teaspoons jam (use your favorite: plum, apricot, peach)
In medium bowl, combine oats and buttermilk; let stand two minutes. Stir in eggs and butter.
In small bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to oat mixture and stir until just combined.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour batter into greased muffin pan; top each with 1 teaspoon jam. Bake 18 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool slightly.
Deborah Oller, Wichita
Coconut bread for bread machine
1 cup coconut milk
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup coconut
Zest from one orange
1 1/4 cups bread flour
1 cup whole-wheat flour
3/4 cup oatmeal
2 tablespoons gluten
1 tablespoon yeast
Add ingredients to bread machine using the dough cycle. When cycle is completed, punch down dough and shape into a loaf for an 8-inch bread pan. Let rise for 40 to 45 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes until internal temperature reaches 200 degrees. Remove from pan and place on cooling rack. Wrap in plastic wrap or foil when completely cooled.
I use the dough cycle for this bread to control the second rising as you don’t want the bread to over proof.
Terry Ast, Wichita
Mexicorn Muffins
Makes 12 muffins
1 cup buttermilk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs
2 packages Jiffy corn muffin mix (8.5 ounces)
1 can Mexicorn (corn with peppers), drained (11 ounces)
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, chopped
Mix the buttermilk and butter until combined. Add the eggs and mix well. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray and fill each. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool about five to 10 minutes in the muffin tin and remove to a cooling rack.
These go great with soup or chili.
Steph Hilger, Colwich
Cranberry Banana Loaf
Makes 1 loaf
3/4 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon grated orange rind
1 3/4 cups sifted flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
3/4 cup (3 small) mashed bananas
1/3 cup cooking oil
1/2 cup walnuts
Combine cranberries, 1/2 cup of the sugar and orange rind; set aside. Sift together flour, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt into bowl.
Combine eggs, bananas and oil in another bowl; stir well. Add banana mixture to dry ingredients, stirring just enough to moisten. Stir in cranberry mixture and walnuts. Pour into greased 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan.
Bake in 350-degree oven one hour or until golden brown.
Adelia Harmon, Cheney
Coconut Blueberry Quick Bread
Makes 1 loaf of 16 slices
1 large egg
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup 2 percent low-fat milk
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3 teaspoons baking powder
2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon orange zest
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 cup blueberries
2 tablespoons sparkling white sugar or granulated sugar or brown sugar – your choice
2 tablespoons sweetened coconut flakes
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray with nonstick cooking spray the bottom only of 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk egg; stir in sugar, milk, butter, baking powder, flour, orange zest and lemon zest. Mix just until dry ingredients are moistened. Blend in blueberries
Spread batter in pan. If desired, sprinkle sugar and coconut on top of batter.
Bake loaf 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden round toothpick inserted in the center of loaf comes out clean, or use a food thermometer. A quick bread should be at 210 degrees. Cool 10 minutes; remove bread from pan. Serve warm, fresh right from the oven.
Melissa De Winter, Wichita
Apple Fritters
1 large orange (rind and all)
1/2 cup apple juice
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup butter (melted)
1 egg (beaten)
1 cup apples (finely chopped)
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 1/4 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon saIt
Oil for deep frying
Place orange in a blender and chop finely. Set aside
In large mixing bowl, combine milk, melted butter, apple juice and egg. Mix slightly. Add apples, orange and vanilla. Mix into this the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Mix all together with a spoon until well blended. Do not overmix.
Preheat oil to 350 degrees.
Drop batter from teaspoon into hot grease. Turn once for even browning. Cool slightly and roll in powdered sugar.
Lois Hofmeier, Harper
Homemade Buttermilk biscuits
Makes about 1 dozen
2 1/3 cups self-rising flour
8 tablespoons sugar
1 stick butter (1/2 cup), frozen
1 1/3 cups buttermilk
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup butter, melted
Stir self-rising flour and sugar together. Grate butter (use the paper to grease 8 1/2-by-11-inch pan) and mix into flour/sugar. Add buttermilk and stir until moistened. Put all-purpose flour in cookie sheet that has edges and spread it out. Spoon out like-size dollops of the mixture. Form into balls and roll balls in flour. Put balls into greased pan. Brush with melted butter. Bake 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Bake another five minutes if needed to brown tops. Brush with melted butter again.
Karen K. Lawless, Derby
