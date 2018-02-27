A T. rex replica, a teaser for the upcoming Field Station: Dinosaurs attraction in Derby, has been installed on Waterman Street near Intrust Bank Arena.
A T. rex replica, a teaser for the upcoming Field Station: Dinosaurs attraction in Derby, has been installed on Waterman Street near Intrust Bank Arena. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
A T. rex replica, a teaser for the upcoming Field Station: Dinosaurs attraction in Derby, has been installed on Waterman Street near Intrust Bank Arena. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Why is there a giant dinosaur in downtown Wichita?

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

February 27, 2018 02:43 PM

Here’s a question you probably thought you’d never hear: Why is there a giant T. rex in downtown Wichita?

Sure enough, there is a 18-foot-tall dinosaur sculpture installed near Intrust Bank Arena, off Waterman.

It’s become a popular selfie spot since it was installed earlier this month, leaving some to wonder: Whence did this T. rex replica come?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dino is a teaser for the upcoming Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park set to open in Derby this Memorial Day.

Dubbed “Ruth,” this “Kansasaurus” will be in downtown Wichita until the Derby park’s opening, said Guy Gsell, executive producer of the park.

Though the dinosaurs at the park will be animatronic and interactive, Ruth’s tenure across from the arena will be a stationary one.

“This is not one of the dinosaurs that will be in Wichita permanently,” Gsell said. “The dinosaurs in Derby are a new generation of dinosaurs. This guy is really just here as a scouting party for the other dinosaurs.”

The replica, which is 26 feet from its nose to the tip of its tail, has been a hit with children and adults alike, he said.

“What we see are carloads of families getting out and taking pictures with the dinosaurs – it seems like an endless parade,” Gsell said. “It has increased a lot of traffic to our website and our Facebook page as well.”

Field Station: Dinosaurs is a $6.5 million attraction that will feature more than 30 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in a 14-acre park at the corner of Rock Road and Patriot Avenue.

The park is hosting a job fair for people interested in working there on Thursday at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison. For more information, visit www.kansasdinos.com or email jobs@fieldstationdinosaurs.com.

More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

An announcement event for Field Station: Dinosaurs, a prehistoric theme park, held in Derby on Thursday let children get up close and personal with a T-Rex named T. (Brian Hayes / Eagle correspondent / Nov. 16, 2017) bhayes19@gmail.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

View More Video