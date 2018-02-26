Who’s the best at Pac-Man in Wichita? Find out at this tournament

Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man are a powerhouse couple.
Most ‘80s kids have played arcade cabinets starring those yellow, round protagonists – but what of Jr. Pac-Man, or Baby Pac-Man for that matter?
The Arcade, the new ‘80s-inspired arcade in Old Town, is hosting a tournament next week that’s going to be all in the Pac family, so to speak.
As part of the Pac-Family Tournament, scheduled for March 1, participants will play all four of the vintage arcade cabinets, vying for top-score honors – and a custom glass Pac-Man trophy, said Derek Sorrells, co-owner of The Arcade.
It will be the first tournament The Arcade has hosted – “and I use the word tournament kind of loosely, because tournaments in the past have always been serious things for serious players,” he said.
“We really want to have a tournament for everybody,” Sorrells said.
Here’s how it will work:
There are two categories: adults and under-18 players.
Participants in the tournament pay $5, on top of the $10 regular admission to the arcade. The four machines – Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Jr. Pac-Man and Baby Pac-Man – will be reserved for tournament participants. For the cost of admission, each guest can have three attempts on each machine.
While waiting their turn on the Pac-Man machines, guests can play any other machine in the arcade, as they are all set to free-play.
Staff members will keep track of scores, and the best and second-best finishers on each machine will get a certain amount of points.
The top adult and youth finishers at the end of the night win the tournament. The top adult finisher will win a custom-made glass Pac-Man trophy, Sorrells said.
The tournament will be from 6-9 p.m. March 1.
Sorrells said it’s the first of what he hopes will be many themed arcade tournaments.
“We want to do things a little differently than what might have been done in the past when it comes to tournaments,” he said.
The Arcade is at 139 N. Mead in Old Town.
For more information, visit www.thearcadewichita.com or call 316-844-0010.
