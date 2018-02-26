Keeper of the Plans

Keeper of the Plans

Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita.

Keeper of the Plans

Who’s the best at Pac-Man in Wichita? Find out at this tournament

By Matt Riedl

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

February 26, 2018 07:03 AM

Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man are a powerhouse couple.

Most ‘80s kids have played arcade cabinets starring those yellow, round protagonists – but what of Jr. Pac-Man, or Baby Pac-Man for that matter?

The Arcade, the new ‘80s-inspired arcade in Old Town, is hosting a tournament next week that’s going to be all in the Pac family, so to speak.

As part of the Pac-Family Tournament, scheduled for March 1, participants will play all four of the vintage arcade cabinets, vying for top-score honors – and a custom glass Pac-Man trophy, said Derek Sorrells, co-owner of The Arcade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It will be the first tournament The Arcade has hosted – “and I use the word tournament kind of loosely, because tournaments in the past have always been serious things for serious players,” he said.

“We really want to have a tournament for everybody,” Sorrells said.

Here’s how it will work:

There are two categories: adults and under-18 players.

Participants in the tournament pay $5, on top of the $10 regular admission to the arcade. The four machines – Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Jr. Pac-Man and Baby Pac-Man – will be reserved for tournament participants. For the cost of admission, each guest can have three attempts on each machine.

While waiting their turn on the Pac-Man machines, guests can play any other machine in the arcade, as they are all set to free-play.

Staff members will keep track of scores, and the best and second-best finishers on each machine will get a certain amount of points.

The top adult and youth finishers at the end of the night win the tournament. The top adult finisher will win a custom-made glass Pac-Man trophy, Sorrells said.

The tournament will be from 6-9 p.m. March 1.

Sorrells said it’s the first of what he hopes will be many themed arcade tournaments.

“We want to do things a little differently than what might have been done in the past when it comes to tournaments,” he said.

The Arcade is at 139 N. Mead in Old Town.

For more information, visit www.thearcadewichita.com or call 316-844-0010.

More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

An inside look at The Arcade, set to open Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Old Town. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita? 1:52

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

Pause
WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters 0:56

WSU grad plays for the Harlem Globetrotters

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years 0:50

See Riverfest posters from throughout the years

Teaser for 'Wichita, USA' 0:35

Teaser for "Wichita, USA"

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 5:57

My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 7:54

My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 2:22

New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita

How do Monet, Matisse paintings get to Wichita?

View More Video