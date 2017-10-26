Where to find Halloween fun in Wichita before it’s too late

Halloween is finally here, which means 2017 is swiftly drawing to a close.
Because of the holiday’s somewhat inconvenient timing – on Tuesday – many places are hosting their Halloween events this weekend.
Then, of course, this is your last chance to get in on the action at area corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted houses for this year (check the bottom of this story for details on those activities).
Use this chronological list to plan your Halloween fun until Tuesday:
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ from Wichita State Music Theatre
7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28, 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Wichita State University – Wilner Auditorium, 1845 Fairmount
This musical, guest directed by Karen Robu, is based on the 1960s low-budget movie by Roger Corman about a man-eating plant. It opened off Broadway in 1982 and has continued to delight audiences with its memorable music and melodramatic storyline. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice or call 316-978-3233.
Admission: $10 children, $18 WSU faculty/staff, seniors, military, $20 general public
Arkalalah
Oct. 25-28, Arkansas City
If you’re looking for a small-town fall festival, this event is perhaps the king of them all. It’s the kind of festival that many people from Wichita regularly drive down to attend. This year the festival fatures the traditional carnival, a beer garden, fireworks, street games, parades and light shows. It’s scheduled from Oct. 25 to 28. For more information, visit www.arkalalah.com or call 620-442-6077.
Pumpkins at the Park
6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Tanganyika Wildlife Park, 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard
Tanganyika’s annual Halloween event returns this year, and its “Zombie Task Force Paintball Experience” is back. The whole zoo is filled with Halloween fun, including haunted trick-or-treating, inflatables, a pumpkin patch, fire performers, creepy crafts and a haunted hay ride. For the Zombie Task Force, guests pay extra to shoot zombies with paintballs in an attempt to defend the denizens of Tanganyika against zombie invasion. For adults, alcohol will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.pumpkinsatthepark.com or call 316-794-8954.
Admission: $6-$45.
Torchlight Tour at the Historical Museum
6-9 p.m. Oct. 27, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main
As part of October’s Final Friday, the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is hosting a torchlight tour of the rarely visited clock tower. Flashlights will be loaned by the Coleman Company for participants who want to enjoy four floors of Wichita history in a new way. For more information, visit www.wichitahistory.org or call 316-265-9314.
Admission: Free
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Midnight Screening
11:59 p.m. Oct. 27, Wichita Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway
Let’s do the Time Warp again. This annual screening of the classic Halloween film will be at the Orpheum again this year. Participants can buy a ticket by itself or buy tickets with participation kits. Costumes encouraged but not required. Bar will be open from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.wichitaorpheum.com or call 316-263-0884.
Admission: $10 general admission, $15 ticket and participation kit
Night of the Living Zoo
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
This Halloween tradition features several ghoulish activities, like pumpkin bowling and beanbag tosses, as well as other Halloween-themed games. Take a stroll down “jack-o-lantern lane” and pick up some candy along the way. Costumes encouraged.
Admission: $9 non-members, $7 members, $7 when purchased in advance at area QuikTrip locations
‘A Murder is Announced’ by Agatha Christie
8 p.m. Oct. 27-28, 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Wichita Community Theatre, 258 N. Fountain
A murder mystery by Agatha Christie will be played out at the Wichita Community Theatre this weekend. The show features a cast of Mary Lou Phipps-Winfrey, Jered Becker, Mary Tush-Green, Kathy Woodward and others. For more information, visit www.wichitact.org or call 316-686-1282.
Admission: $14 adults, $12 seniors, students and military
Sunshine the Bunny Halloween Bash
8-11 p.m. Oct. 27, Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway; 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar, 923 E. 1st Street
Popular Wichita band Sunshine the Bunny is putting on a “Halloween bash” two nights in a row, first on Friday at the Artichoke and then on Saturday at Mort’s.
Admission: Cover $5 on Friday, $2 on Saturday
Halloween in the Park
6-9 p.m. Oct. 27, Edgemoor Park, 5815 E. Ninth. Free.
Night of trick or treating, teddy bear clinic, crafts, photo booth, ambulance tours. Sponsored by the Wesley Children’s Foundation, McConnell Air Force Base, city of Wichita and others.
Fall Frenzy
10 a.m.-noon Oct. 28, CityArts, 334 N. Mead
This fall-themed event will feature art projects, candy, costumes and other fun festivities. Wear your best costume for this morning of art-making and get a jump start on your candy collection, while creating autumnal art pieces. Call 316-350-3245 to enroll.
Admission: $5 per child.
Hay, Hooves and Halloween
2-8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.
This signature event at Cowtown is a trick-or-treat paradise in Wichita’s 1800s-themed museum. Come dressed in costume for a fun time with the whole family. Featuring a “monster murder mystery” that you can attempt to solve. For more information, visit www.oldcowtown.org or call 316-350-3323.
Admission: $5
Doggie Costume Contest & Party
noon-3 p.m. Oct. 28, ICT Pop-Up Urban Park, 121 E. Douglas
Sure, humans dress up for Halloween all the time, but what about pets? If you’re a costume enthusiast, dress up your furry friend and bring him or her to the Pop-Up Park on Oct. 28. For the humanes, it’s a chance to mingle in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. There will be food and live music. There will be a pet costume contest as well, limited to 50 entrants.
Admission: Free
Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore
The City of Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department is sponsoring this trick-or-treat event at Lawrence-Dumont. Bring a flashlight for an outdoor candy hunt in the outfield at 8 p.m. Presented in collaboration with the Wichita Wingnuts.
Admission: Free
Halloween Family Fun Night at El Dorado State Lake
6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28, El Dorado State Lake
This annual party features hay rack rides, campfires, hot dogs, s’mores, trick-or-treating, live music, movies, face-painting and more. Vehicle permit required, which can be purchased at the gate.
Admission: $5/person, kids 3 and under free
Wichita State Baseball SCREAMage
2 p.m. Oct. 28, Wichita State University – Eck Stadium, 1845 Fairmount
Got kids that are baseball fans? Bring them to Eck Stadium on Oct. 28 for this afternoon of fun with the Wichita State University baseball team. Players will be in costume while playing. There will be an in-costume game, photo booth, autograph sessions, pumpkin-decorating, trick-or-treating, cotton candy machine, and other fall activities.
Admission: Free
14th Annual Halloween Party at Jerry’s
9 p.m. Oct. 28, Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin
Local ‘90s cover band Kings of the Fallen will perform at this popular bar for its Halloween party on Saturday. There will be a costume contest.
Admission: $3
Halloween Costume Party
9 p.m. Oct. 28-1:30 a.m. Oct. 29, The New Stadium, 620 W. Maple
Miss The Stadium? Well, how about going to The New Stadium this Saturday night for a costume party? There will be cash prizes for first, second, and third-place finishers, in addition to “scaryoke,” or karaoke.
Admission: Free
Boo & Brew Ball
8 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 28, Venue 3130, 3130 W. Central Ave.
This annual fundraiser for Dress for Success will be “A Timeless Affair,” featuring costumes from various eras. Groove 42 will perform, and there will be best-dressed and dance competitions judged by local celebrities (including myself), all-inclusive food and drinks, live and silent auctions, drawing for a pair of diamond earrings and a wine and whiskey raffle pull. For more information, visit ww.booandbrew.org or call 316-942-3130.
Admission: $75
Little Cookie Shop of Horrors
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 27-28, Mosley Street Melodrama, 234 N. Mosley St.
A loving spoof of the cult classic musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” written by Carol Hughes. Follow Audrey, Seymour, Orville, Wink, Velma, and Valerie as they battle a giant cookie and the effects of eating too many sweets. Dinner catered by Pig In Pig Out Barbecue. For more information, visit www.mosleystreet.com or call 316-263-0222.
Admission: $30 dinner/show, $20 show only
Movie in the Alley: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
7 p.m. Oct. 28, Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas
The last in this year’s series of movies in Gallery Alley, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened on the evening of Oct. 28. Props will be made available for purchase – outside props are not allowed. A limited number of tickets are available for sale, and a $10 donation is suggested.
Admission: Free ($10 suggested donation)
Halloween Party at Blue Baboon Books
4-6 p.m. Oct. 29, Blue Baboon Books, 2357 N. Maize
Celebrate Halloween with your kids, and a lot of sugary treats. There will also be a pumpkin-decorating contest, snacks, drinks, games and take-home candy. For more information, visit www.bluebaboonbooks.com or call 316-721-5477.
Admission: $5
Trunk-or-treats/Halloween with kids
Trunk-or-treat events typically feature Halloween candy-giving in a safe environment, an alternative for families with young kids who want to avoid going door-to-door. They often feature other fun activities and food for the family, sometimes at an additional cost. Most are free.
Oct. 27
▪ Hero Complex Games and Entertainment, 2120 N. Woodlawn. 6 p.m.
▪ Crave Beauty Academy, 3804 W. Douglas. 6-8 p.m.
▪ Great Plains Dental, 650 N. Carriage Parkway. 5-8 p.m.
▪ Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize. 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 28
▪ Mending Place at South City, 1513 E. Galena. 5-6:30 p.m.
▪ Midwest Kia, 8725 W. Kellogg. 1-3 p.m.
▪ Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 6000 E. Harry St. 5-6 p.m.
Oct. 29
▪ Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler. 6:30-8 p.m.
▪ Ascension Lutheran Church, 12885 W. Maple. 6:30-8 p.m.
▪ Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st Street. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Mead’s Corner, 430 E. Douglas. 2-5 p.m.
▪ College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st Street. 4-6 p.m.
▪ Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb. 4:30-6:30 p.m.
▪ Wichita Bible Church, 633 S. Woodlawn. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich. 5-6:30 p.m.
▪ Calvary Bible Church, 220 S. Handley. 4-6 p.m.
▪ South YMCA, 3405 S. Meridian. 4-6 p.m.
Oct. 31
▪ St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road, Andover. 4-6 p.m.
▪ Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon. 6-8 p.m.
▪ Metro East Baptist Church, 333 N. 143rd Street. 6-8 p.m.
▪ Don Hattan Derby, 2518 N. Rock Road, Derby. 6-8 p.m.
▪ Faith Renewal Church, 2000 N. Maize. 5:30-6:30 p.m.
▪ Tyler Road Southern Baptist Church, 571 S. Tyler. 5:30-7 p.m.
▪ Towne East Mall, 7700 E. Kellogg. 5-7 p.m.
▪ Towne West Mall, 4600 W. Kellogg. 5:30-7 p.m.
▪ Parklane Shopping Center, 1081 S. Glendale, 4-6 p.m.
Corn maze/pumpkin patch hybrids
Walters’ Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW U.S. 77, Burns. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Offering 30 acres of pumpkins, two giant jumping pillows and a corn maze. Daytime admission is $10 weekdays and $13 weekends. Admission: $7 from 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Find your way through the maze by flashlight 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for $8. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com
Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, milo maze, petting zoo, hay-rack rides, pumpkin cannons and concessions. Admission: $9. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com
Gaeddert Farms Corn Maze, 13209 E. 82nd St., Buhler. Open through Oct. 28. Hours: 6-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 2-9:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, giant jumping pillow, hay-jumping and concessions. General admission $2. Maze admission $9.50; ages 4-10, $7.50. Flashlight nights, dusk-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; dusk-8 p.m. Sundays. 620-543-3073 or kansasmaze.com
Bergmann Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 8401 S. Meridian, Haysville. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. 15-acre corn maze. Admission: $10; ages 5-12, $8. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Inflatables. Pony rides available on Saturdays and Sundays in October for $3. 316-522-3475 or bergmanncornmaze.com
Klausmeyer Dairy Farm Tours and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. West, Clearwater. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 12. 5-acre corn maze, sorghum maze, zombie paintball, petting zoo, milking demo, pig races, hay wagon rides. Admission: $6.50. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com
Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-dusk Sundays. Minion-themed corn maze and pumpkin patch. Corn maze: $8. $10 after 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Half-price admission on opening weekend. 316-524-8062 or coxfarm.com
Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S. Dusty Road, Derby. Open every weekend in October. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. By appointment for groups on weekdays. Free admission to the pumpkin patch. Admission to the farm is $7; $5 for military, with access to a corn maze, boat rentals, hay-rack rides, nature trails and a playground. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com
In Toon Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, 16401 112th Road, Burden. Open through Nov. 5. Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Groups only during the weekdays. 7-acre corn maze, mini-maze, hay rides, “cornbox,” super slide and concessions. Admission: $10. Free admission to the pumpkin patch – pumpkins purchased separately. 316-302-4393 intooncornmaze.com
Strictly pumpkins, please
Marietta Farms, 1600 E. U.S. 54, Andover. Open daily. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Pumpkin patch, petting zoo, tricycle races, corn cannon, pumpkin slingshot, train ride, paintball and more. Some activities cost extra. $5 on weekdays, $7 on weekends – activity tickets cost extra. www.mariettafarm.com, 316-227-1563
Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open Wednesdays-Sundays through Oct. 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin and apple-picking, pumpkin slingshot, petting zoo, playset and farm store with hard cider for purchase. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, 374 E. 70th St., Newton. Open through Oct. 29. Hours: 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. Take a hay-rack ride to the pumpkin patch, where you can buy a pumpkin. Farm animal viewing, slide, corn tub and sorghum maze for $3. 620-367-2721 or papaspumpkinpatchks.com
Haunted houses
Field of Screams, 4055 N. Tyler Road. Hours: 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10:30 p.m. Sundays, as well as Oct. 30-31. Tickets: $15-$70 depending on activity and day of week. 316-303-2037 or scaryprairiepines.com
The Haunted Cannery Spook House and Lunatic Asylum, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Hours: 7:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission: $20. thehauntedcannery.com
Kansas Zombie Hunters, 7727 NE 36th Street, Newton. Ride on a trailer with mounted paintball guns and shoot zombies. Hours: 6:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Admission varies based on perks. www.kansaszombiehunters.com
The Forest of Fear, 7446 51st Road, Udall. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 and dark-11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 31. Haunted forest away from the city. Admission: $15; $10 for ages 10 and younger. 316-712-4354, udallforestoffear.com
Wicked Island, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Presented by Plant Kingdom. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28. Open 8-10:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger. $35 for a “fast pass.” Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. 316-684-5991, wickedwoodswichita.com
Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Avenue North, Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Oct. 28. Indoor/outdoor haunted house in an old furniture store. Admission: $25. Get two-for-one tickets all month at wichita.dealsaver.com. warehouseofterrorsk42.com
Forest of Terror, 5059 N. Ridge. Open Oct. 27, 28, 30 and 31. Hours: dark-midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween night; dark-11 p.m. weekdays. Admission: $19. theforestofterror.com
