Starbucks’ new Zombie Frappuccino is out: what you need to know

It’s always something with Starbucks.
First it was the Unicorn Frappuccino, then before that it was the Pokemon Go Frappuccino. I’ve even heard Mermaid Frappuccinos were a thing in Mexico.
Today, Thursday, Starbucks unveiled its latest kooky coffee-based concoction, the Zombie Frappuccino – which will be available through Halloween, or until supplies last.
At first glance, it looks like something you should not see in your coffee cup: green blended beverage at the bottom, reddish-brown drizzle in the middle and whipped cream with pink sprinkles on top.
My barista assured me the primary flavors in the Zombie Frappuccino are mocha, green caramel-apple powder and “pink drizzle” – the pink drizzle symbolizing the zombie brains at the top of the beverage, of course. He said the drink had a tart flavor.
I thought the Zombie Frappuccino had a somewhat confusing flavor, as it turns out mocha and green apple isn’t exactly a natural pairing.
It’s definitely more sweet than tart.
The caramel-apple flavor was pleasant, though my palate isn’t used to that flavor served cold.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this is likely the drink for you, as it’s practically dripping in sugar.
Kids are going to love this concoction, just as they loved the Unicorn Frapp, but I couldn’t finish mine before it started melting into a greenish-brown slush.
If you want to get in on the latest seasonal craze from Starbucks, I’d recommend doing it soon, as these special drinks have been known to sell out quickly.
