Wichita: I tried Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino so you don’t have to

No unicorns were harmed in the making of this blog post.
My blood sugar – that’s another issue.
This morning, I did what all self-respecting food bloggers are doing. I drove myself to Starbucks and ordered the new very-limited-time special, the Unicorn Frappuccino. The drink, a blended frappuccino with mango syrup that’s topped with unicorn dust, er, a very sour pink and blue powder, is all the rage on social media. People are obsessed with the bright blue and pink swirly colors. (Though there’s also the expected Starbucks backlash.)
I’m surprised to report that I actually liked it. Normally, I don’t let myself indulge in such sugary, whipped cream-topped treats, but in this case, it was my journalistic duty.
Though I expected to be overwhelmed with sweetness, the unicorn drink is actually a nice mix of sweet and sour. The barista told me it tasted a little bit like cotton candy, but I detected undertones of Fruit Loops cereal.
Don’t assume that the pink and blue dust on top is just for decoration. The bulk of the sour punch is in that pungent powder. My advice is to mix it all up before sipping for maximum enjoyment.
Have you tried it? Let me know what you thought.
Want to try it? You’d better hurry. Some Starbucks report they’re almost out of unicorn ingredients, and when they’re gone, they’re gone.
Comments