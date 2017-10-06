10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Oct. 6-8)

Another weekend is upon us, and this one is shaping up to be pretty great.
I’m falling in love with this weather (see what I did there?) and I’m confident I’m not alone in that sentiment.
So why don’t you take advantage of the autumn temps this weekend and get out on the town?
Use this list to help plan your weekend in Wichita:
Holiday Galleria
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas
Shop more than 120 booths by merchants and help prevent child abuse at the Junior League’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Friday is Girl’s Night Out for those 21 and older with food, cocktails and live music from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door. Saturday features a cooking demonstration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and a fashion show at 2 p.m. Teachers and school staff employees get in free Saturday with school ID.
$12. Children younger than 13 are admitted free. 316-682-7473, www.holidaygalleria.org
Friends University Fall Ballet
7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Friends University – Riney Fine Arts Center, 2100 W. University
The Friends University fall ballet this year offers viewers a look at how dance has changed through the years as it came from Europe to America. Performance includes dances from a variety of time periods including contemporary. The ballet includes narration by Sharon Rogers, associate professor of ballet and new choreography by director Stan Rogers.
$15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. 316-295-5677, www.friends.edu.finearts
Tsunamicon 2017
Fri.-Sun., Wichita Scottish Rite Center, 332 E. 1st Street
This three-day gaming convention offers gamers from across the nation a chance to play table-top games together for one weekend, including board games, card games, miniature games, role-playing games and an escape room created by Puzzle Plex in the Scottish Rite Center. There also will be tournaments, contests, cosplay events, giveaways, and live entertainment.
Admission badges are $35 for all three days, $15 for a single day pass on Friday or Sunday, and $20 for a single day pass on Saturday. Volunteer discounts available. See website for details on badges, times and other information. www.tsunamicon.org
Oktoberfest in College Hill
8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 124 N. Roosevelt
This annual event is perhaps the most anticipated event Blessed Sacrament hosts. The day starts with a 9:30 a.m. 5K run (on a challenging course, I can say from experience, and the Oktoberfest festivities start at 11 a.m., running until 11 p.m. on Quentin between Douglas and 1st Street. Throughout the day, popular local bands Sunshine the Bunny and Lucky People will play, in addition to polka music and other Oktoberfest traditionals.
Admission is free until 6:30 p.m., when admission is $12. www.blessedsacramentwichita.com, 316-682-4557
Woofstock
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.
The largest fundraiser of the year for the Kansas Humane Society, Woofstock is this Saturday at Sedgwick County Park. If you’ve got a pup who’s looking to party with like-minded dogs, this is the place for you. This year, there will be a costume contest, doggie musical chairs, races, a “pet-tential” obstacle course and other activities for dogs and humans alike.
$10 general admission, $25 VIP admission includes event T-shirt, dog bandanna with special orange-colored ones for Kanas Humane Society alumni dogs, dog treats and raffle ticket for a 55-inch TV. Participants can register at the gate. www.kshumane.org/woofstock, 316-524-9196
BOOtanica
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Botanica, 701 N. Amidon
Botanica’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration is Saturday, featuring crafts, a petting zoo, a bounce house, performers, games, a photo booth and a whole botanical garden of festivities.
$9 non-members, $6 members. 316-264-0448, www.botanica.org
Oktoberfest at Public at the Brickyard
noon-5 p.m. Sat., Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island
This bar/restaurant is celebrating its five-year birthday with an event called “Oktoberfest in the Courtyard.” For $20, attendees will get a Public beer stein and three tickets for beer – and the bar will have a long list of German beers, Oktoberfest beers and pumpkin-flavored beers available. (Patrons also can buy individual beers and get in for free.) The bar’s food truck will be selling brats and bierocks, and the event will include live music from Brit and Zach Shoffner of Keen Kutter.
$20 for stein and beer tickets, free otherwise. www.publicoldtown.com, 316-263-4044
FREE: Delano Fall Fair
6-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Delano District (Douglas between Walnut and McLean)
The Delano Fall Fair is this weekend, and that means lots of free fun in the Delano District. Campfire ghost stories about the district’s allegedly haunted past? Got it. Concert by Suzy Bogguss? Got it. An ice cream social, along with a western parade a whole host of other activities? They’ve got it. Activities are between McLean and Walnut, with parking on surrounding streets.
Free. www.delanofallfair.com
FREE: Old Town Square Concert Series
7 p.m. Sat., Old Town Square, Second and Mead
For the first three Saturday nights in October, the Old Town concert series offers you a chance to listen to live music as a way to celebrate community. The first concert this Saturday will feature Rudy Love and the Love family. Opening act is Infinite Layers. Bring your lawn chairs.
Free. www.oldtownwichita.com
Prairie Fire Marathon
7:30 a.m. Sun., across Wichita
Heads up if you’re driving in Wichita early Sunday – the Prairie Fire Marathon is Sunday morning, and as a result many streets will be blocked off. If you’re not in a hurry, though, it’s always fun to stop and cheer on the runners. The marathon should be over by noon. The course runs through College Hill to around Towne East up to around 13th and Rock, then back on Second Street to Riverside and Sim Park, finishing at the WaterWalk. For a full route map and a list of closures, click here.
Free to watch. www.prairiefiremarathon.com
Contributing: Hannah Tobias of The Eagle
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
