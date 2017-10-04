New events at Wichita's biggest party for dogs this weekend

The best dressed and fastest dogs in Wichita will be crowned while those who’ve passed over the rainbow bridge will be remembered during activities at Saturday’s 21st annual Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
Woofstock, the Kansas Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser, has become the area’s biggest party for dogs and their humans.
The event’s proceeds go toward caring and providing homes for more than 15,000 pets helped by the Humane Society annually, said Ericka Goering, the society’s director of marketing and communications.
Over the years, Woofstock has raised more than $3 million. This year’s fundraising goal is $330,000.
A bubble release and memory wall, which serves as a memorial tribute to pets that have touched individual’s lives, is new for this year’s Woofstock, Goering said. The event will happen at 1 p.m. at the Humane Society’s event tent at the park. A $5 donation is suggested to participate.
Two other activities have been expanded this year – the Woofstock Walk and the food court, Goering said. The walk has been lengthened to 1.5 miles and a second walk has been added, with the walks taking place at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. More food vendors offering items for both owners and dogs will be available this year, she said.
A fun and popular event continues to be the best dressed costume contest, happening at 11 a.m.
“There were some very creative competitors last year, including dogs dressed up as Jake from State Farm and Abraham Lincoln, and a trio sporting Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Yoda costumes,” Goering said.
Other events include:
▪ Ruff Races, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dogs are timed as they run a 100-foot course to their owners. Before the race, dogs are measured to be placed in the categories of small, medium, large and extra large, with fastest dog awards being given in each category.
▪ Free microchipping while supplies last. The Kansas Humane Society has partnered with Indian Hills Animal Clinic to again offer free microchipping at Woofstock. This service paid off for one Woofstock attendee a few years ago, Goering said, when the dog got lost the same day as it was microchipped at Woofstock and was reunited quickly with its owner.
▪ Doggie musical chairs, 2 p.m. When the music stops, dogs who don’t do so well at obeying the sit command are eliminated.
▪ A “pet-tential” obstacle course. This activity tests a dog’s ability to obey basic and advanced commands.
▪ A Paws and Play zone. Kids can get face painting, while dogs can get temporary stencil tattoos on their bodies. There’s also bobbing for toys and life-sized Connect 4 and other games happening in this zone.
▪ A silent auction. An online auction concluded Wednesday, but a silent auction takes place during Woofstock, with bidding closing at 2 p.m.
Woofstock
What: The largest annual fundraiser for the Kansas Humane Society
When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.
Admission: $10 general admission, $25 VIP admission includes event T-shirt, dog bandanna with special orange-colored ones for Kanas Humane Society alumni dogs, dog treats and raffle ticket for a 55-inch TV. Participants can register at the gate.
More information: kshumane.org/woofstock
