10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend (Aug. 4-6)

Another week gone.
And, at least in this case, one music festival down, one more to go.
I heard good things about last week’s Dam Music Festival in El Dorado, and for those looking for another music festival, you won’t have to wait long.
Even if you’re not into music festivals, this weekend offers plenty of fun activities for you, your friends and family.
Use this list below to help plan your weekend in town:
Wichita Vortex Music Festival
4 p.m. Fri. through Saturday morning, Keeper of the Plains, 650 N. Seneca
This is your last chance to get out to the Wichita Vortex Music Festival, a first-annual event put on by Wichita Festivals, the same group behind Riverfest. Country act Dwight Yoakam is headlining, alongside other similar performers Pokey Lafarge and Lindi Ortega. Local band Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy will perform Friday night as well. There will be a screening of “Moonrise Kingdom” at midnight Saturday. It’s quite possibly the first chance Wichitans have ever had to camp under the stars in downtown Wichita (legally, that is).
$85. $50 extra for an overnight camping pass. www.wichitavortexfest.com
‘Bridges of Madison County’ at Guild Hall Players
8 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E. Douglas
The Guild Hall Players are putting on a performance of the 2014 musical “The Bridges of Madison County” this weekend. The show, with a score by two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown and a script by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, features a bevy of local theatrical talent. Its opening night earlier this week sold out, so reservations are recommended.
$12 adults, $10 students and military. 316-685-2652
Back to School Bash at the zoo
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.
This is a deal everyone otter be excited about. Saturday is the zoo’s annual Back to School Bash, meaning that admission is $1 for everyone. That’s a big savings, especially if you have a big family. However, that cheap admisison comes at a cost – last year, 12,000 people came to this event, according to the zoo. So prepare for big crowds, long lines and standing outside. Hydrate appropriately and you should be fine. Keeper chats will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. to discuss African painted dogs, as part of this “Dog Day of Summer.”
$1. www.scz.org, 316-660-9453
FREE: ICT Flight car wash
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sat., 7570 W. 21st St.
Is your car looking rather dirty lately? No need to fear – the ICT Flight Showchoir is here. The group, an elite high-school community show choir I wrote about in March, is hosting a free car wash in northwest Wichita this Saturday. Members of the group will be handing out goodies from local businesses to the first 100 cars who show up. Donations are accepted as well.
Free.
FREE: Family Fun Day at the Kansas Humane Society
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside
As one last hurrah for the summer, the Kansas Humane Society is hosting a Family Fun Day this Saturday, featuring ice cream, face-painting, prizes, a photo booth and more. Adoption fees for any kitten in the shelter are $5, so come check out the cats if you’re interested in adoption. Local food trucks Kona Ice and Let’m Eat Brats will also be on scene.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside. Free, www.kshumane.org
Free. www.kshumane.org, 316-524-9196
‘Newsies’ at the East Warren
12:55 p.m. Sat., East Warren Theatre, 11611 E. 13th St.
The timing of this event is particularly interesting. In 2016, the Broadway production of “Newsies” was filmed and, in February, had a limited run in theaters across the country (including at the East Warren). Now Fathom Events, which distributes the film, is bringing it back for two more days (at a much more expensive ticket price) – the same week Music Theatre Wichita is scheduled to open its own production of “Newsies.” Talk about a lot of “Newsies” at once. The first screening is at 12:55 p.m. Sat., and the second is at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Tickets are available online.
$18 adults, $15 children. www.warrentheatres.com, 316-691-9700
Women Who Rock ICT Summer Showcase
2 p.m.-11:59 p.m. Sat., Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood
This free showcase will feature a bunch of women who rock ICT. Acts scheduled to perform include the Rock & Roll Camp for Girls, Put Me To Sleep Forever, HoneyBlush, Cavves, Carter Sampson and MariaElena. There will be live art and food trucks there as well. The event is being hosted by Meghan Welch. There will be a suggested donation taken at the door.
Donations suggested.
FREE: ‘Deli Man’ screening at Wichita Art Museum
2-4 p.m. Sun., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.
The 22nd season of the Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation's Jewish summer film series, co-sponsored by the Wichita Art Museum, continues this weekend with a screening of “Deli Man.” The movie, rated PG-13, is a film that travels the nation and beyond in pursuit of the great Jewish deli experience. Director Erick Anjou will be present for a post-screening discussion.
Free. www.wichitaartmuseum.org, 316-268-4921
Pawmania Car Show
2 p.m. Sun., Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive
If you love both dogs and car shows, this is the place for you. At the first Pawmania Car Show, you can check out cool cars, help out animals in need and eat at a local food truck. The event is sponsored by Joy Animal Rescue, a local group. If you have a dog that needs a bath, save yourself the trouble, because there will be washes offered here. Cars in the show will compete in categories such as best import, best muscle car, best cruiser and best classic.
$5. 316-609-6877
En Power and Light at Abode Venue
6 p.m. Sun., Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas
Local band En Power and Light and Florida-based alternative folk duo Flagship Romance are coming to Abode Venue on Sunday as part of its Forum Room Sessions. What better way to close out your weekend than with a night of music in a primo acoustic setting?
$10.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments