An art gallery in an alley? It’s coming to downtown Wichita

A new art gallery is coming to downtown Wichita, and it has only two walls.
By mid-May, sculptures will be installed in an alley north of Naftzger Park and next to 86 Cold Press, creating what the Wichita Downtown Development Corporation is calling Gallery Alley.
Alex Pemberton, director of special projects with the development corporation (and architect of other urban place making efforts in Wichita), said the project will help connect Old Town with the arena. It’ll be like “Pop-Up Park 2.0.”
“We’ve had so much success with the Pop-Up Park, and that’s done so much to get people out in public space and also shift perceptions of a site that was not viewed very positively,” Pemberton said. “Like the Pop-Up Park, we want to just test it out and see if it’s a good idea.”
The Pop-Up Urban Park at 121 E. Douglas offers picnic tables, space for food trucks and artwork.
Gallery Alley is a one-year pilot project, funded by a grant from the Knight Foundation administered by the Wichita Community Foundation.
The alleyway will be lined with about six sculptures and a rotating selection of art on Final Friday nights, Pemberton said. There will be permanent bistro-style tables set up in the area to provide outdoor dining options for nearby businesses (Garden of Eatin’, Old Mill Tasty Shop, 86 Cold Press and others) and for people to bring picnics.
The downtown development corporation has also purchased a portable stage and a screen that spans the width of the alley, allowing for live music, theater, presentations and even movie screenings in the area, Pemberton said. Folding chairs are also available.
“It’s a very versatile, very multifunctional space,” Pemberton said. “The overarching theme is to get artwork and get our creative community out into a public space.”
Pemberton said the project also makes the sidewalk more pedestrian-friendly by closing off the alley to vehicle traffic.
“You look at that alley – and it’s not wide enough for two-way traffic – sometimes you’ll see a car pull in from Douglas and they meet a car pulling in from the back side, and they’re like two rams butting heads,” Pemberton said. “The parking that’s behind those buildings can be accessed from St. Francis or First, and all the building services are the same.
“It’s really just redundant space that can be better utilized and taken away from the couple dozen cars the use it every day to be given to all of Wichita.”
The idea originally came from Pemberton’s Yellowbrick Street Team, a “guerrilla group” that promotes tactical urbanism. When Pemberton joined the downtown development staff in January, the development group took on the project itself, he said.
The official unveiling of Gallery Alley is scheduled for May 26, to coincide with Final Friday.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
