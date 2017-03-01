Riverfest finalizes 2017 concert lineup

Chicago rockers OK Go will play in Wichita on the closing night of Riverfest 2017, the top billing in a full slate of musical acts announced Wednesday by Wichita Festivals.
It’s not immediately clear if the band will bring its Grammy Award-winning treadmills to the show.
Other high-profile bookings this year include Grammy and Academy Award-winning rapper Common (and his opener of “Handlebars” notoriety, Flobots), alternative rockers The Flaming Lips, gospel singer Jonathan Nelson and country artist Brett Young.
Admission to all Riverfest concerts are free with a Riverfest button. Adult buttons are $10, and children’s buttons (available while supplies last for kids ages 6-12) are $5. If you just want to go ahead and buy your button now, you can get an early-bird discount price of $7 for adults and $3 for children at www.selectaseat.com, and in person from April 10 to May 4 at Cox Solutions stores.
Full-price buttons go on sale beginning May 5.
Here’s the full concert lineup, as announced Wednesday:
Friday, June 2
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Twilight Pops Concert featuring the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, sponsored by Riverfest Corporate Hosts, directly following the Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade. Immediately following will be the Textron Aviation Opening Night Fireworks.
RedGuard Stage: Chroma Paint Party, featuring paint cannons, a light show and EDM music provided by a team of DJs.
Saturday, June 3
Kennedy Plaza Stage: The Flaming Lips, with opening act Foxygen.
RedGuard Stage: La Raza Fest
Sunday, June 4
Kennedy Plaza Stage: LoCash
RedGuard Stage: Magic Giant and Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy
Monday, June 5
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Gospelfest, featuring Stellar Award winner and Dove Award nominee Jonathan Nelson, and performances by local choirs and groups. Sponsored by Cox Business, Spirit AeroSystems and Westar Energy.
RedGuard Stage: Local band showcase
Tuesday, June 6
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Festival of Broadway, featuring Music Theatre Wichita, Roxy’s Downtown, Mosley Street Melodrama and Laughing Feet Performers.
RedGuard Stage: Jenny Wood concert experience, revolving around her anti-bullying campaign, “Don’t Let Them Get In Your Head.”
Wednesday, June 7
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Wet and Wild Dance Party, featuring Less Than Jake, with opening act The Toasters.
RedGuard Stage: Brett Young, with opening act Mountain Deer Revival. Sponsored by Coleman Company and Aero Plains Brewery.
Thursday, June 8
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Mavis Staples, with opening act JD McPherson.
RedGuard Stage: Touch-a-Truck, followed by Wichita Magazine Throwback Theater.
Friday, June 9
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Common, presented by Koch Industries, with opening act Flobots.
RedGuard Stage: Marcia Ball
Saturday, June 10
Kennedy Plaza Stage: Spirit AeroSystems Rockin’ on the River starring OK Go, with opening act Lewis Del Mar, followed by the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale.
RedGuard Stage: Fiesta del Rio, followed by the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale.
Many more local and regional acts will also perform at Riverfest 2017, including DJ Carbon, Sunshine Trucking, The Travel Guide, Herd of the Huntress, Sloan Moon, Keen Kutter, Marrque Nunley and others. Ackerman’s Backyard will play host to a variety of DJs – and sounds – each night of the festival.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
