Eric Church cancels hundreds of scalped Wichita tickets

Nice try, ticket scalpers, but Eric Church one-upped you this time.
The popular country rocker recently announced that he and his team had systematically identified tickets on his 60-plus city Holding My Own Tour that had been bought by ticket scalpers, canceled them and re-released those tickets to the general public at their original prices.
Church is scheduled to perform at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on April 7.
Intrust Bank Arena officials said hundreds of tickets to the show are now back on sale through official outlets.
Nationwide, media outlets have reported Church canceled about 25,000 tickets.
The re-released tickets are now on sale at www.intrustbankarena.com, and are available from $22 on up.
In a news release, Fielding Logan, one of Church’s managers at Q Prime South, said it’s both time-consuming and labor-intensive to comb through the 1 million tickets sold.
“Eric is leading the charge, and our team is combatting these vultures, one cancellation at a time,” he said in the release. “Battling scalper efforts isn’t just identifying those individuals looming on street corners soliciting or hawking tickets anymore. It’s halting digital multi-million dollar enterprises that are sophisticated and aimed at taking advantage of the fan for profit. They embody everything we’re against.”
Tickets for the show are available online at www.intrustbankarena.com, by phone at 855-755-7328, or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena box office, 500 E. Waterman.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments