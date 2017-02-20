Wichita rocker to open for Gene Simmons of KISS

It’s not often that a musician gets to open for a KISS frontman. It’s even less often a Wichita musician gets that chance.
But in April, Wichita rocker Jenny Wood will be one of the acts scheduled to open for KISS frontman Gene Simmons in a concert at Southwind Casino in Braman, Okla.
Simmons and fellow KISS member Paul Stanley recently announced plans to build their own casino in Braman.
Wood, who will play the show with her bandmates Thayne Coleman, Caleb Drummond and Will Erickson, said she “couldn’t believe it” when Simmons’ agency contacted her about opening for the show.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it was legitimate until they sent me the contract and were very serious about it,” she said. “I was beside myself.”
The outdoor concert on April 6 will be headlined by Simmons playing solo. Other opening acts include Drowning Pool, Nicnos, Taddy Porter and BC & The Big Rig.
She’s the only female artist on the bill, she said – a break from the otherwise “testosterone show” planned, she said.
“I’m really honored, for lack of a better word,” she said. “I’m going to put my best foot forward, and if we could put ourselves on the map as far as female rock goes in the Midwest, that would be amazing.”
Wood said she would enjoy discussing Simmons’ business ideas and any tips he would have for her anti-bullying campaign “Don’t Let Them Get in Your Head.”
“He’s a brilliant businessman – of course I’d love to talk to him,” she said. “I know he and KISS have donated and provided for many causes around the country – it’s so admirable.”
Opening acts will start at 2 p.m. on April 6; it’s a 45-minute drive from Wichita to Braman. There will be food trucks and a beer tent.
Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale at www.southwindcasino.com on Monday.
