Dwight Yoakam to headline new downtown music, camping festival

Wichita Festivals on Wednesday announced the first of what it hopes will be an annual event, called the Wichita Vortex Music Festival.
The festival, a nod to Allen Ginsberg’s noted 1966 poem, “Wichita Vortex Sutra,” will take place from Aug. 5 to 6 in the gated area between the Mid-America All-Indian Center and the Keeper of the Plains.
Dwight Yoakam, noted bluegrass and country artist, will headline the festival. Yoakam was last in Wichita in 2014, when he opened for Eric Church at the Intrust Bank Arena. He also performed at the Orpheum in 2013.
The rest of the concert lineup will be alt-country/Americana-themed, with Pokey Lafarge, Lindi Ortega, and locals Julian Davis & The Hay-Burners, Carrie Nation and the Speakeasy and Cherokee Maidens.
Opening acts start at 5 p.m. that Friday, followed by Yoakam’s performance. Admission to the festival includes access to local craft beers, a food truck rally, a midnight movie and glow-in-the-dark games.
On Saturday morning, Wichita Festivals will serve an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast. The Cherokee Maidens will perform.
Tickets are on sale at www.wichitavortexfest.com.
The first 500 people to buy early-bird tickets will get them for $45. After those first 500 are sold, general-admission tickets will be sold for $65 through July 27. From July 27 to Aug. 4, tickets increase in price to $85.
VIP passes that guarantee premium seating and bar access will be sold for $100.
Then, to camp at the festival, it’s going to cost an additional $50. That includes a campsite for up to four people and tickets to the breakfast Saturday morning.
Tickets to the Saturday morning breakfast and entertainment are available for $15 if camping is not in your plans.
The festival, a new event by Wichita Festivals – best known for Riverfest and Autumn & Art – is sponsored by the Coleman Company and House of Schwan.
