‘Kinky Boots,’ ‘Rent’ tours coming to Wichita in 2017-18

Touring productions of Broadway favorites “Kinky Boots” and “Rent” will highlight Broadway in Wichita’s 2017-18 season, announced Wednesday by Theater League.
The season in Century II’s Concert Hall will include these productions:
▪ “Motown: The Musical” – Nov. 4-5, 2017
The story of Motown founder Berry Gordy, whose record label helped launch the careers of such artists as Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The Broadway production received four Tony nominations in 2013.
▪ “Kinky Boots” – Jan. 9-11, 2018
Cyndi Lauper’s Tony Award-winning musical about an unlikely partnership between a struggling shoe factory and a cabaret performer will come to Wichita in about a year. The touring production came to Kansas City in 2016. The musical received 13 Tony nominations in 2013, winning six of them – including for Best Musical and Best Original Score.
▪ “Rent” – Feb. 27-March 1, 2018
Nearly two decades after Jonathan Larson’s rock musical took Broadway by storm in 1996, a 20th anniversary tour of “Rent” is set to come to Wichita in early 2018. The musical, perhaps best known to the general public for the song “Seasons of Love,” won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1996. A touring cast of “Rent” previously came to Wichita for a one-night-only performance in 2004.
▪ “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” – April 17-19, 2018
The winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” just closed on Broadway in January. The musical comedy tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who endeavors to jump the line of succession by murdering his eight relatives (all played by one man). The musical received rave reviews from critics on Broadway.
▪ Season add-on/Swap-a-Show: “Let It Be” – March 22, 2018
A jukebox musical of Beatles hits in celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The show features more than 40 Beatles songs.
Season tickets start at $115 for all four shows. Payment plans are available. Season-ticket holders get access to the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Season renewals and priority orders are now available at www.BroadwayWichita.com, by phone at 316-303-8100, or at the WichitaTIX office at Century II, 225 W. Douglas.
People who want season tickets for the 2017-18 season but who are not currently season-ticket holders can reserve their spot in line by paying a 50-percent refundable deposit. You can do that by calling 316-303-8100, filling out the online priority request form at www.BroadwayWichita.com or visiting the WichitaTIX office in Century II.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Comments