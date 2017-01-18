Keeper of the Plans

January 18, 2017 12:57 PM

Grouplove cancels upcoming show in Wichita

By Matt Riedl

Grouplove, a rising alt-rock band known for its hits “Tongue Tied” and “Ways To Go,” announced Wednesday the cancellation of their Wichita show, as well as much of their spring tour.

The cancellation stems from ongoing complications from an injury to singer Hannah Hooper’s vocal cords. The band canceled all of its December 2016 concerts because of the issue as well.

Grouplove was scheduled to perform March 28 at the Cotillion.

The band made the announcement shortly before noon Wednesday.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to the Cotillion.

If you have questions, call the Cotillion at 316-722-4201.

The band was touring off of its September 2016 release, “Big Mess.”

